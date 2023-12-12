How to Get Copper in LEGO Fortnite

Copper is one of the most abundant metals on Earth, and you can find it everywhere. Really, it’s inside our PCs, consoles, home appliances, and cars. Yet, why is it so hard to find in LEGO Fortnite? Well, it’s easy if you know where to look, so let’s explore where and how you can get copper in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Copper in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Copper is a rare crafting material in LEGO Fortnite, and you can find it inside Lava Caves. These caves are located in the Dry Valley biome and look like big round rocks from a distance. The picture above shows an entrance to one such Lava Cave.

You can check whether you are in a Dry Valley by opening your map or by looking at the map icon in the top right. If there are deserts on the little icon, you’re in the right place. Be careful, though, as these biomes and caves host more dangerous enemies than the Grasslands.

How to Mine Copper in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve made your way inside one of the Lava Caves, look for orange rock formations on the walls and roof of the cave. You can see what copper rocks look like in the image above.

To mine it, you will need a good pickaxe, meaning rare (blue) quality and above. Otherwise, your pick will simply bounce off. You can make one after you upgrade your crafting bench, which shouldn’t be a problem considering how easy crafting progression is in LEGO Fortnite.

That wraps everything you need to know about copper in LEGO Fortnite. Also, remember to mine Obsidian and Brightcores on your way to the copper reserve, as they spawn in the same place. If you liked this guide and want to learn more about LEGO Fortnite, check out the articles below.