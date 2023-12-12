The caves beneath the surface of LEGO Fortnite’s world house many valuable materials and ingredients. Some of the best weapons and food can only be crafted using materials from caves. This guide will help you obtain one of these important cave materials. Here’s how to get Brightcore in LEGO Fortnite.

Mining Brightcore

Explore Dry Valley

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Brightcore is primarily located inside the caves within Dry Valley. Dry Valley is LEGO Fortnite’s desert biome, and it requires some preparation to survive. Since you get the “Hot” status upon entering the desert sands of Dry Valley, it’s recommended you bring some heat-resistant food such as Snowberries (found in the snow biome). Also, make sure you have a Rare Pickaxe. Brightcore cannot be mined with Common or Uncommon Pickaxes. You need to have the Rare Crafting Bench to craft the Rare Pickaxe.

As for the location of Dry Valley, we found that climbing to a high vantage point and looking over the horizon for tall spires is the best strategy. There’s no set location for Dry Valley on account of the worlds being randomly generated, so patience and a bit of luck are needed.

Like most of the valuable materials in LEGO Fortnite, Brightcore is located in caves. Finding a cave within Dry Valley isn’t always easy, as it can be pretty rare. Look near the side of mountains and rocky crags and eventually, you’ll come across a cave opening.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Entering a Dry Valley cave greets you with the “burning” status, so eat some Snowberries to avoid losing health. Brightcore are the shiny stones sticking out of the cave walls. These bright yellow rock formations are primarily located near lava, so be careful when positioning yourself. Now, just use your Rare Pickaxe and hit the Brightcore rocks eight times to drop the material. Brightcore is a high-end crafting material, so have fun making advanced creations!

Now that you know how to get Brightcore in LEGO Fortnite, check out our other guides like how to do the dupe glitch.