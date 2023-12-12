How to Do the LEGO Fortnite Dupe Glitch

Glitches are a core part of video games, and it’s up to you whether you want to actually exploit them to help you get further. Here’s how the item duplication glitch works in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Dupe Glitch Explained

There are two dupe glitches you can currently use in LEGO Fortnite. One allows you to duplicate food items, while the other allows you to replenish your tools’ durability so you don’t have to worry about crafting new ones when they break. We’ll go over both of these methods down below.

How to Dupe Food Items in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

First off, the food dupe glitch requires you to build a Grain Mill in LEGO Fortnite. To do this, you’ll need the following materials:

Knotroot Rod x20

Granite Slab x20

Shell x3

Knotroot Rods can be processed with Knotroot Wood via the Lumber Mill, and you’ll need to use an Uncommon Forest Axe to farm your Knotroot Wood in cave systems. For Granite Slabs, you’ll simply need to process Granite through the Stone Breaker. And finally, Shells can be obtained by killing Rollers found in the Grasslands biome.

After building the Grain Mill, craft a Garden Plot with Soil and Fertilizer, then plant some seeds on it. Immediately after, you’ll want to break the seeds to get mature fruits, then process the fruits through the Grain Mill to get even more seeds than you normally would. This method will ensure that you always have a healthy supply of seeds so that you never run out of food in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Repair Tool Durability in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Finally, this one isn’t really a dupe glitch per se, but it does let you cheese the game so that you don’t have to worry about item durability.

Craft a chest and put your tools and weapons inside, then destroy the chest with your hands or another tool. After that, just pick up the tools and weapons you left inside, and you’ll find that their durability has been restored to up to 99%.

That’s all you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite dupe glitch. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.