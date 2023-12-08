How to Get Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite

As you begin exploring the murky depths of the survival sandbox, you’ll end up needing to get Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite. It’s one of the rarest resources in the entire game, and requires several hours of playtime before you’re ready to even attempt getting it.

How to Get LEGO Fortnite Obsidian

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The only way to get Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite is to mine it from black ore cells found hanging from pillars in underground caves.

You won’t find it above ground, or lurking in forests. Instead, you’ll need to brave the fiery depths of the LEGO Fortnite world. In here you won’t only contend with the extreme temperatures, but also a range of enemy creatures looking to take you out.

Once underground, look around for shiny black lumps hanging from pillars that engulf the underground mines. Then attack them with your pickaxe until clusters of raw Obsidian drop to the ground. They’ll wear your pickaxe out quite fast, so make sure you’ve got a few spare if you’re on a long mining excursion.

How to Use LEGO Fortnite Obsidian

Once you’ve got Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite, it’s a whole extra journey to use it. You need to first craft a Stone Breaker. This machine requires you to upgrade your Crafting Bench to unlock the recipe. You then need 20 Knotroot and 35 Marble, both of which you can get from underground caves.

Once you’ve crafted the Stone Breaker and placed it in your town, you can place in your raw Obsidian to create Obsidian Slabs. This is more useful as a building resource, letting you craft rare items like Ancient Chests.

That’s all you need to know about Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite. For more on the game check out our full creatures list, plus how to travel faster in the game. We’ve got even more handy guides down below for you!