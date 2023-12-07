Is LEGO Fortnite Down? How to Check LEGO Fortnite Server Status

Epic Games has released their newest ambitious game mode with a LEGO crossover, which plays like a survival crafting game. The mode has proven insanely popular, but that popularity has something worked against its stability. It operates independently of the Battle Royale modes, so there’s a chance that not all players would even notice if it was having issues. To that end, we have everything you need to know to check if LEGO Fortnite is down.

Is LEGO Fortnite Down?

LEGO Fortnite is still up at 2:30 PM ET, but it’s experienced a few hiccups that might have been causing players problems. A way to counteract some of these is to do what the LEGO Fortnite Status Twitter account suggests and reset your game every few hours or so.

In a longer LEGO Fortnite play session? Please note that after a few hours of play your world server needs to briefly reset.



No progress is lost, you can hop right back in and continue adventuring. pic.twitter.com/qMWTK9K5HI — LEGOFN_Status (@LEGOFN_Status) December 7, 2023

It is unclear why this is the case, but it could be due to the high volume of players in it at the same time. Seeing as a world can have up to eight players at once, servers spread a little thin compared to Battle Royale games of 100.

There could also be a few residual issues after Matchmaking errors earlier in the morning.

How to Check LEGO Fortnite Server Status

The absolute best way to keep track of any current issues with the mode is through the official LEGO Fortnite Status Twitter account. It is well-run and timely when things have gone wrong, so you can keep track in one easy spot.

Though LEGO and the Battle Royale are separate entities, they still both fall under the Fortnite umbrella. So if Fortnite as a whole is having issues, both are bound to be affected. For this reason, we suggest taking a look at both Downdetector and the regular Fortnite Status Twitter Account as alternate sources, just in case.

With all that in mind, we will also keep an eye on things happening around LEGO Fortnite. If you are experiencing problems and can’t find any information, please ask us in the comments, and we will look into it.