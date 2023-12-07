It can be so frustrating when you load into a game and encounter errors! If you are coming up against a matchmaking error when trying to play LEGO Fortnite then read on to find an easy fix.

How to Fix LEGO Fortnite Matchmaking Error

A new update often brings a few creases to iron out over time and LEGO Fortnite is no different. Some players are complaining about a matchmaking error popping up when they try to load into a new or existing world. If you are one of the unlucky few encountering this error then check out the tips and tricks we have below so you can try and fix this issue.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Follow the steps below to fix the LEGO Fortnite matchmaking error:

First check Fortnite Status on X/Twitter to see if there are any reported issues; If there are not any specific issues affecting all platforms then leave the lobby or world you created and enter again; If that does not work either then a complete restart of Fortnite will help; Should a restart of the game not fix the problem then we suggest rebooting your console or PC.

The likelihood is that the issue is merely cropping up because it is a new update and the servers are busy. Keep refreshing your lobby and retrying until the issue is fixed! If the problem persists for more than is reasonable for a new update then check back with Epic Games to see if there are issues occurring on their end.

This error, and other new ones popping up, should end up fixing itself after a short while so keep trying to load into a game and eventually you will be successful!

That’s all we have on this matchmaking issue for LEGO Fortnite! For more hints and help check out further LEGO Fortnite guides below.