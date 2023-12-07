LEGO Fortnite Download & Install Size

Epic Games has once again changed the game with Fortnite’s brand new LEGO Mode. This is essentially a new game mode that allows players to take a break from the tried and true battle royale formula, and if you’re wondering what the LEGO Fortnite download and install size is, here’s what you need to know.

What the Download Size Is for LEGO Fortnite Mode

The good news is that the download and install size for the LEGO Fortnite Mode isn’t all that big. Here are the download sizes for each platform:

PC: 3.65GB

PS5: 2.3GB

Xbox: 2.97GB

Once we have confirmation of what the file size is on Switch, we’ll update this article. That said, we expect the size to be around the same as well, and it shouldn’t exceed 4GB for any of the available platforms.

While the servers still need to be taken down for maintenance for an hour at least, you won’t have to wait too long for the update to be downloaded and installed, especially when compared to most other modern video games with giant expansions that can come up to 50GB easily.

LEGO Fortnite Mode comes with new LEGO minifig skins that you can play around with. All you have to do is equip one of your available skins, then launch LEGO Mode to play with a minifig version of it, or sign up for the LEGO Insiders program to get a free Emile the Explorer skin. In addition to that, the minifig characters will be able to use whatever emotes you’ve unlocked in the game as well.

LEGO Mode is a huge departure from the regular battle royale mode, allowing you to enjoy crafting, building, and other PvE elements, similar to games like Minecraft and Dragon Quest Builders.

And that’s the download and install size for LEGO Fortnite Mode. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.