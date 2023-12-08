You can survive and get by in LEGO Fortnite with just the basic resources, but if you really want to build the ultimate camp and thrive, you’ll need to be a little more ambitious. Here’s how to get Marble in LEGO Fortnite.

Getting Marble in LEGO Fortnite

In order to farm Marble in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll first need to get yourself an Uncommon Pickaxe. Not to be confused with the regular Pickaxe you get at the start of the game, the Uncommon version can only be crafted at the upgraded crafting bench.

And before that, you also need the Uncommon Forest Axe to farm Knotroot Wood, which can then be used to craft the Uncommon Pickaxe. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to start mining Marble as you come across them.

LEGO Fortnite Marble Location

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Marble can be found in cave systems scattered all over the world in LEGO Fortnite. You can identify a cave system by looking out for large rock structures, then head towards them and press the E key to enter the cave properly.

Once inside the cave, look around the walls to find white colored stone formations. Use the Uncommon Pickaxe to hit them, and you’ll be able to start mining Marble.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This is a pretty crucial resource if you really want to take your base-building skills to the next level. You’ll also need Marble to craft the Stonebreaker, which is useful for helping you process items into Granite.

That’s all you need to know about getting Marble in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.