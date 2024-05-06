Hades 2 Melinoe looking over plants in crossroads
Screenshot via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Get All Plant Seeds in Hades 2

Do you have a green thumb?
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|
Published: May 6, 2024 02:59 pm

Hades 2 will require you to channel your inner botanist as you’ll be going around regions collecting various plants, seeds, and greeneries. These are required for lots of upgrades and Incantations and can block story progression at times. So, let’s go over all the Greeneries and how to get all plant seends in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

All Greeneries in Hades 2

Here is a list of all the Plants and Seeds in Hades 2, along with how to get them.

GreeneryHow to ObtainNotes
MolyGathered by hand in Erebus.Available immediately as you start.
NightshadeGrown in the Crossroads using Nightshade Seeds.Grow Nightshade Seeds in the Crossroads.
Nightshade SeedsFound using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Erebus.Unlock the Silver Spade to start digging in Erebus.
DeathcapGathered by hand in Erebus or wherever there is Rainfall.Look out for the “Raining” tag when you enter an area.
Mystery SeedFound using the Silver Spade on rare Digging Spots in various Regions.Can also be found through Boons from Hecate, Narcissus, and Charon’s shops.
LotusGathered by hand in Oceanus.Oceanus comes immediately after Erebus.
CattailGrown in the Crossroads using Cattail Seeds.
Cattail SeedsFound using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Oceanus.Oceanus comes immediately after Erebus.
MyrtleGathered by hand in the Mourning Fields.The Mourning Fields are available right after Oceanus.
WheatGrown in the Crossroads using Wheat Seeds.
Wheat SeedsFound using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in the Mourning Fields.Hard to find, and usually Spawns in the boss or helper rooms.
ShaderootGathered by hand in Tartarus.They are hard to find and usually spawn in the boss or helper rooms.
PoppyGrown in the Crossroads using Poppy Seeds.
Poppy SeedsFound using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Tartarus.Digging spots can spawn in all Tartarus rooms.
MossGathered by hand on the Surface near the City of Ephyra.You must unlock the city of Ephyra with the Permeation of Witching-Wards incantation.
GarlicGrown in the Crossroads using Garlic Cloves.
Garlic ClovesFound using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots on the Surface near the City of Ephyra.Found in Ephyra once you can breath on the surface.
DriftwoodGathered by hand in the Rift of Thessaly.Gatherable in random spots across the Rift of Thessaly, which comes up right after Ephyra.
Mandrake SeedsFound using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots near the Rift of Thessaly.
ThalamusGrown in the Crossroads using Origin Seeds.
Origin SeedsFound using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Chaos.Only available through Chaos. Chaos gifts you some at the start.
Golden AppleThe reward for vanquishing the Guardian of the Rift of Thessaly.Defeat Eris at the end of the Rift of Thessaly.
Table with all Plants and how to get them in Hades 2

Those are all the Plants and how to get their Seeds in Hades 2. For more guides, be sure to learn about all the Gathering Tools in Hades 2 and how to fish.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article DMC Peak of Combat Codes (May 2024)
DMC Peak of Combat Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
DMC Peak of Combat Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 6, 2024
Read Article Blades of Chance Codes (May 2024)
Blades of Chance cover art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Blades of Chance Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 6, 2024
Read Article Roblox UGC RNG Codes (May 2024)
Roblox characters fighting in UGC RNG.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox UGC RNG Codes (May 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article DMC Peak of Combat Codes (May 2024)
DMC Peak of Combat Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
DMC Peak of Combat Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 6, 2024
Read Article Blades of Chance Codes (May 2024)
Blades of Chance cover art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Blades of Chance Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 6, 2024
Read Article Roblox UGC RNG Codes (May 2024)
Roblox characters fighting in UGC RNG.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox UGC RNG Codes (May 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 6, 2024
Author
Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.