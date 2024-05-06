How to Get All Plant Seeds in Hades 2

Hades 2 will require you to channel your inner botanist as you’ll be going around regions collecting various plants, seeds, and greeneries. These are required for lots of upgrades and Incantations and can block story progression at times. So, let’s go over all the Greeneries and how to get all plant seends in Hades 2.

All Greeneries in Hades 2

Here is a list of all the Plants and Seeds in Hades 2, along with how to get them.

Greenery How to Obtain Notes Moly Gathered by hand in Erebus. Available immediately as you start. Nightshade Grown in the Crossroads using Nightshade Seeds. Grow Nightshade Seeds in the Crossroads. Nightshade Seeds Found using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Erebus. Unlock the Silver Spade to start digging in Erebus. Deathcap Gathered by hand in Erebus or wherever there is Rainfall. Look out for the “Raining” tag when you enter an area. Mystery Seed Found using the Silver Spade on rare Digging Spots in various Regions. Can also be found through Boons from Hecate, Narcissus, and Charon’s shops. Lotus Gathered by hand in Oceanus. Oceanus comes immediately after Erebus. Cattail Grown in the Crossroads using Cattail Seeds. Cattail Seeds Found using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Oceanus. Oceanus comes immediately after Erebus. Myrtle Gathered by hand in the Mourning Fields. The Mourning Fields are available right after Oceanus. Wheat Grown in the Crossroads using Wheat Seeds. Wheat Seeds Found using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in the Mourning Fields. Hard to find, and usually Spawns in the boss or helper rooms. Shaderoot Gathered by hand in Tartarus. They are hard to find and usually spawn in the boss or helper rooms. Poppy Grown in the Crossroads using Poppy Seeds. Poppy Seeds Found using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Tartarus. Digging spots can spawn in all Tartarus rooms. Moss Gathered by hand on the Surface near the City of Ephyra. You must unlock the city of Ephyra with the Permeation of Witching-Wards incantation. Garlic Grown in the Crossroads using Garlic Cloves. Garlic Cloves Found using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots on the Surface near the City of Ephyra. Found in Ephyra once you can breath on the surface. Driftwood Gathered by hand in the Rift of Thessaly. Gatherable in random spots across the Rift of Thessaly, which comes up right after Ephyra. Mandrake Seeds Found using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots near the Rift of Thessaly. Thalamus Grown in the Crossroads using Origin Seeds. Origin Seeds Found using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Chaos. Only available through Chaos. Chaos gifts you some at the start. Golden Apple The reward for vanquishing the Guardian of the Rift of Thessaly. Defeat Eris at the end of the Rift of Thessaly. Table with all Plants and how to get them in Hades 2

Those are all the Plants and how to get their Seeds in Hades 2. For more guides, be sure to learn about all the Gathering Tools in Hades 2 and how to fish.

