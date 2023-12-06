How to Beat LEGO Fortnite Brute Boss

If you need some help to beat the LEGO Fortnite Brute boss, we’ve got you covered. This is the first confirmed boss enemy in the new survival mode, and the first real obstacle you’ll fade. As such, the more help you can get in taking it down, the better.

How to Defeat LEGO Fortnite Brute Boss

To beat the Brute boss in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to whittle down its HP bar until it hits zero. As a huge boss and the main antagonist we’ve seen in LEGO Fortnite so far, this will be no easy task.

In the LEGO Fortnite cinematic trailer, we see a range of heroes preparing to fight the Brute with weapons in hand. You’ll definitely be able to use swords, bows, axes, and pickaxes to damage the Brute, and likely more crafted weapons, too.

Given it’s a fairly significant boss fight, there could be several stages to it. The fight will be easiest if you dive in with friends, so we recommend squadding up and leveling up as far as possible before attempting to fight the Brute. Also, given it has huge sharp claws, you’re better off keeping things long-range, with bows and crossbows, rather than trying to slash it with a melee weapon.

Once we’ve been able to fight the LEGO Fortnite Brute boss ourselves, we’ll provide a proper strategy right here!

How to Find LEGO Fortnite Brute Boss

Image Source: Epic Games

This boss in LEGO Fortnite is found underground, in a cave infested with skeletons. In the cinematic trailer for the game, we see our roster of heroes heading underground into the cave. After standing in shock at the sheer number of skeletons down there, a hulking claw reaches up. This then emerges as the Brute, roaring at the characters.

Therefore, you’ll spot the boss by heading underground in LEGO Fortnite. You’ll likely have to traverse through caves and dungeons before you stumble across it. You’ll probably need to defeat a few waves of skeleton enemies before reaching the final boss. Be prepared for a long battle!

That’s all for our guide on the LEGO Fortnite Brute boss. For more on the game, check out how to get Awesome Points, how to build a campfire, and how to use Storage Chests.