There are a lot of different crafting items available in Lego Fortnite. Thankfully, some are easier to get ahold of than others. The particular item we’re talking about here doesn’t require many steps but still requires a lot of exploration, so let’s explain. Here’s a guide on how to get Rough Amber in Lego Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Dry Valley and Rough Amber Location

Lego Fortnite is an open world comprised of several different biome environments. Being the survival crafting game that it is, different biomes serve as the home for different resources. The Dry Valley Biome happens to be the only place where Rough Amber is found in Lego Fortnite.

Since every World Seed in Lego Fortnite is randomly generated, there’s no set location where Dry Valley can be found. Instead, you have to explore until you happen to come across some desert terrain featuring cacti and sandy crags. The easiest way to tell what direction the Dry Valley will be in is the tall peaks of the rocky spires. Get up on a tall area and look over the horizon for any towers or spires, and that’s probably where Dry Valley is situated. You’ll know you’ve entered the Dry Valley biome when a text notification pops up saying “Dry Valley”.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Your character will get the “Hot” warning if you enter the dunes during the scorching day hours. Nighttime is much different in Dry Valley, making characters Cold due to the lack of tree coverage in the atmosphere. Snow Berries and Snowberry Shakes can give you heat resistance, but they’re only located in the Snow biomes. If you continue to accrue Heat or Cold status, your character will slowly lose health over time, so it’s important to bring temperature-resistant items!

Now that you’re prepared to brave the bipolar temperatures of the Dry Valley, it’s time to search for Rough Amber. Rough Amber can be seen jutting out of the rock walls of the Dry Valley mountains. They’re usually up on top of the mountain cliffs. There’s a distinctive Golden hue to these rocks that is unmistakable. Here’s a picture of what they look like.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

To mine out the Rough Amber material, you need an Uncommon Pickaxe or higher. The regular Bronze Pickaxe does nothing to Rough Amber. To craft an Uncommon Pickaxe, you need three Knotroot Rods and three Bones.

What Rough Amber Is Used For

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Now, that you’ve mined some Rough Amber, you might be wondering what it can do. The first notable use for most players will be upgrading their Village Square. Another use for Rough Amber is upgrading to Cut Amber using the Gem Cutter. Cut Amber is vital for crafting some of the best weapons in the game, so it’s well worth braving the heat for.

