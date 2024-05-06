Hades 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the first game, and the protagonist for this game is Melinoe, a Witch under the tutelage of Hecate, the Witch of the Crossroad, on her quest to defeat the Titan of Time. However, the game throws you right into the mix with no clue as to what’s going on. In fact, the fate of the previous protagonist Zagreus is left unknown for the longest time. So, where is Zagreus in Hades 2?

What Happened to Zagreus in Hades 2?

(Spoiler Warning)

Zagreus is stuck inside a time crystal inside the House of Hades alongside the rest of Hades’ family and house members, including Nyx, Persephone, Thanatos, Magaera, and others. According to the Titan of Time, he has not eaten them yet, but they remain there stuck in Stasis. Unlike Melinoe, they were unable to deal with the Titan’s time-stopping abilities.

As for Melinoe, she is actually Zagreus’s little sister and the daughter of Hades and Persephone. She was able to escape as Hades entrusted her to Hecate right before Chronos attacked the House of Hades, captured them, and took over Tartarus. Melinoe was an infant at this time and was raised by Hecate afterward. As such, she does not have memories of the rest of her family and the House of Hades.

Is Zagreus Alive in Hades 2?

Yes, Zagreus is alive in Hades 2 alongside the rest of his family. However, all of them are trapped inside Chronos’s time crystals. The only exceptions are Cerberus and Hades himself.

Hades is locked away in a room in Tartarus and you can actually run into him if you reach Tartarus. He’ll offer you a boon and ask you to turn back, as Chronos is too powerful.

Cerberus is also alive but has been corrupted by Chronos’s magic and roams the Fields of Mourning as the boss, Infernal Cerberus. Once you defeat Cerberus here, it will run away to Hades’ side in Tartarus.

You cannot free your family and reunite with them until you defeat Chronos. Once you defeat the Titan of Time and overturn the Fate in his control, you can finally free your family from his grasp. We’ll share more details once full access to the game is provided due to certain parts in early access being locked away.

That’s all you need to know about the fate of Zagreus and the House of Hades in Hades 2. While you march to defeat the powerful Titan, learn about Hexes and all the bosses in Hades 2.

