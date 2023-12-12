There are tons of raw materials and resources to collect in LEGO Fortnite, but if you really want to take your village to the next level, you’ll eventually need to process and refine these to get even more polished materials. Here’s how to get Granite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite.

Getting Granite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite

To get Granite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to process raw Granite through the Stone Breaker. This means that you’ll need to progress a little bit in the Grasslands biome at least, as you’ll need time to gather the materials you need for building the Stone Breaker machine.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Listed below are the materials you’ll need:

Knotroot Wood x20

Marble x35

Both of these materials can be obtained in caves, but you’ll need an Uncommon Forest Axe to chop Knotroot, and an Uncommon Pickaxe to farm Marble. Focus on crafting your Uncommon Forest Axe first to get your Knotroot Wood first, then use that to craft the Uncommon Pickaxe, and you’re good to go.

Press the Q key to open up your building menu, then click on the Stone Breaker and choose where you want to place it within your camp. Once you’ve built the Stone Breaker, you can then interact with it and put in Granite to process it and turn it into Granite Slabs. Just make sure to select the Granite Slab recipe from the menu, then add your desired amount of Granite and click to start the process. Depending on how much you’ve put in, you may need to wait a while before you’re able to collect your materials.

Now that you have Granite Slabs unlocked, you’ll be able to start building even more impressive building stations like the Grain Mill, which can be used in the food duplication glitch.

That’s all you need to know about getting Granite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.