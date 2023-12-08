There’s a ton of stuff to build in Fortnite’s new crafting game. Similar to Minecraft, Lego Fortnite gives players more crafting recipes and blueprints than you can shake a brick at. But some crafting materials are more useful than others, and the Cord is one of them. We’ll show you how to get Cord in Lego Fortnite with this guide.

Getting Cord in LEGO Fortnite

Upgrade Village

First, you’ll need the Spinning Wheel to craft Cord out of other materials. To unlock the Spinning Wheel, you must upgrade your Village one time. The first Village upgrade requirements are 15 Wood and 15 Granite. Check out our Village Upgrade guide to learn the finer details on how to do this.

Once you have unlocked the Spinning Wheel, you must craft the Spinning Wheel from the Utility tab in the menu.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Spinning Wheel Materials

Here are the materials needed to craft the Spinning Wheel:

8 Planks

5 Wooden Rod

5 Wood

5 Wolf Claw

Of course, you may have questions on how to get the materials needed for the Spinning Wheel, so we’re here to help. You can craft Planks and Wooden Rod from the Lumber Mill. The Lumber Mill gets unlocked after you build a Workbench. To build a Lumber Mill, you just need 8 Planks and 15 Granite.

The Wood and Wolf Claw needed for the Spinning Wheel can be found pretty much anywhere on the map, so go explore and be sure to bring a weapon to fight Wolves. Once you have all the materials needed, set the Spinning Wheel in a desirable spot and you can begin your Cord factory.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Now for the materials needed to craft Cord. One Cord takes five Vines to craft … and that’s it. Vines can be found all over the map. Attack bushes, plants, and food such as Pumpkins to harvest the Vines that grow on them.

What is Cord Used For?

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Cord is super useful because you can get your first long-range weapon using the crafting material. The Recursive Crossbow recipe becomes unlocked after obtaining Cord. Recursive Crossbows are vital to survival, especially if you make good use of tall spots like roofs and towers to defend from above. A Recursive Crossbow requires five Wooden Rods and one Cord to craft. Shields are also crafted using Cord, and you won’t want to delve into dangerous zones without one to defend yourself.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Cord in Lego Fortnite. But don’t just stop there, check out our extensive coverage on all things Lego Fortnite here on Twinfinite!