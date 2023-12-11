The realm of LEGO Fortnite brings plenty of options for players when it comes to building and crafting, and for those who like to take to the skies, Balloons are going to be a vital piece of the puzzle. If you are seeking help when it comes to this, be sure to consult the rest of this guide on how to get Balloons in LEGO Fortnite.

Unlocking Balloons in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Balloons are a late-game Toy item in LEGO Fortnite, which could take players a long while before it becomes available. First of all, players will have to have already unlocked the option of building a Loom. The blueprint can be obtained after getting the Flexhood and Sand Claws, and will require 9 Flexwood, 8 Flexwood Rod, and 6 Sand Claws to create.

Now, use the Loom to create Silk Fabric using Silk from a spider. This will then see the Balloon option appear under the Toys section of the crafting menu. To make a small Balloon, it will require 1 Silk Fabric, 1 Torch, and 1 Cord. As for the larger variety, that will require 2 Silk Fabric, 1 Torch, and 1 Cord.

Using Balloons in LEGO Fortnite

On their own, Balloons will not be able to get your structures into the air, no matter how many you place. However, using it in conjunction with the Dynamic Foundation will make that possible. A Dynamic Foundation can be crafted for 4 Flexwood, and placing a couple of Balloons at each corner will enable whichever structure that is built on the base to take to the skies like a vehicle.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

It is recommended to join at least a few of the Dynamic Foundations together to give yourself more space to work with, and when placing Balloons, watch out for leaning. If there are more Balloons on one side, this can cause the entire structure to tilt, so always maintain a good balance, especially if you are taking to the air.

That’s everything to know when it comes to getting Balloons in LEGO Fortnite. For more help and hints, you can find further guides in the list below.