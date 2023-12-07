Fertilizer is one of those things on any farm that can make your product better than you’d ever imagine. The same turns out to be true in LEGO Fortnite, where you can use fertilizer on your crops.

If you’re trying to grow the best resources, here’s how to get fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Fertilizer

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to get fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite, you’re going to need to find some animals. Fertilizer is after all made out of animal droppings, so that’s going to be the only place to get some. You’ll need it if you want to start a farm in or around your village, so it’s best not to kill large groups of animals so that you can harvest their…resources.

The Fertilizer can spawn from any given animal, but there’s no guarantee that it is going to drop if you just stand near a chicken or a cow for a while. However, if you can find a group of animals in one spot, you should have a better chance of finding a couple of clumps of the stuff. It looks exactly like a little brown clump of poop, so it can blend into the dirt and make it a little tough to spot.

How to Use Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In order to use fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll have to combine it with soil in order to make a Garden Plot. If you’re not sure how to get soil, all you need is a shovel and you can dig anywhere that the ground is made of dirt to harvest some. It won’t degrade away at the landscape at all, so you don’t have to worry about doing it near your village.

You can then combine two soil and one fertilizer in your build blueprint and make a Garden Plot. You can use these for growing different crops out of the seeds that you collect. In order to put a seed in a garden plot, you’ll have to interact with the plot and then drop the seed into the box, and once the seed disappears from the box, it’ll be planted in the ground.

After about a day or so depending on the crop, your seeds should have grown into whatever crop you’ve planted, and you can harvest it and eat or store whatever you grew. This makes fertilizer greatly helpful for long-term growth, because you don’t have to worry about scavenging for food in the late game.

That’s all you need to know about how to get fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite. For more guides like how to get planks or how to build a bed, be sure to check back here.