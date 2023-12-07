How to Get Planks in LEGO Fortnite

One of the first things that you’ll end up doing in LEGO Fortnite is collecting some wood, which is common in sandbox-style games.

However, you’ll need to do a little work before you can take it and use it for every crafting recipe, so here’s how to make planks in LEGO Fortnite.

Making a Lumber Mill in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In order to make planks you’re going to need more than simply the Crafting Bench. Instead, you’ll have to make yourself a Lumber Mill, which you can do with eight pieces of wood and 15 pieces of granite. You’re able to make one once you’ve first made a crafting bench, but you can make it just from your inventory.

Once you’ve got the right amount of resources, you can craft the Lumber Mill by highlighting the recipe. It’ll show a ghosted version of the item you’re crafting wherever you’re looking, and it’ll be green as long as you’re trying to place it in a valid location. Place it on the ground and you’ll be able to access the Lumber Mill’s interface and see what recipes you can make in it.

How to Make Planks

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve crafted a Lumber Mill, go up to it and interact with it to open the interface. From there, you’ll be able to see the different recipes that you’re able to make using that machine. Find the recipe to make a plank and select it, then assign the recipe for the plank to the Lumber Mill.

Once the recipe for making planks is assigned, you can click on the small Plus sign right above the image of wood at the top of the interface. You can press the Quick Deposit button to apply the minimum amount of wood for making planks, and it’ll automatically start crafting them. Once the bar has filled, you’ll be able to take your planks and transfer them into your inventory.

That’s all there is for how to make planks in LEGO Fortnite. For more guides like how to find a loot llama or how to build a bed, be sure to keep checking back here.