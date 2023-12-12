Some resources require a bit more exploration than others in LEGO Fortnite. Amber is one of the materials that players need to search for, mine, and then refine. Find out below how to get Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Make Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite

To get Cut Amber you must first explore the Dry Valley and mine for Rough Amber among the rocky areas. Cut Amber is then made by refining the Rough Amber in a Gem Cutter machine.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Finding and mining Rough Amber is not too difficult but it will take some time to explore and dig out the materials. As always, when you are out exploring, make sure you start off your adventure by emptying any important resources into Storage Chest, just in case. This way you won’t lose too much if you are killed by a predator and drop your backpack.

Head into the Dry Valley (Sand Biome) and search for golden Rough Amber deposits sticking out from the rocky mountains. The only way to get to these Rough Amber pieces is to use an Uncommon (or higher) Pickaxe. If you don’t have one you can easily craft an Uncommon Pickaxe with 3 x Knotroot Rods and 3 x Bones.

Once you have a decent amount of Rough Amber, you can refine it in a Gem Cutter to create Cut Amber. If you haven’t built a Gem Cutter, you can do so with 20 x Marble Slabs, 5 x Rough Amber, and 5 x Sand Claws.

Cut Amber can be used to create some more effective tools and weapons, so it is definitely worth making as much as you can and storing it to use later.

Cut Amber can be used to create some more effective tools and weapons, so it is definitely worth making as much as you can and storing it to use later.