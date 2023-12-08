It isn’t a real village without a proper garden, so that’s where this guide comes in. Lego Fortnite has us all busy building intricate buildings and wild designs, but taking some quiet time out in the garden is necessary too. Here’s everything you need to know about how to plant seeds in Lego Fortnite.

Planting Seeds in Lego Fortnite

The first order of business is getting a Shovel to dig Soil with. You can then put various Seeds inside the Soil to grow plants.

Obtain a Shovel

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You can craft a Shovel from the Crafting Bench. To get a Crafting Bench, you just need three Wood and five Granite. Now that you have a Crafting Bench, it’s time to make the Shovel. A Shovel requires three Wooden Rods and one Plank. Planks and Wooden Rods can be crafted with the Lumber Mill. Crafting a Lumber Mill requires five Wood and 15 Granite.

Dig For Soil

With your trusty Shovel in hand, find a spot on the ground to dig Soil from. This can be any type of soft terrain. Thankfully, the tile you get Soil from doesn’t become destroyed in the process! Press R2 (on controller) with the Shovel equipped to dig the surface you’re aiming at. One Soil will automatically be included in your inventory upon doing so.

Craft Garden Plot

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Next, you’ll need a Garden Plot to grow the Seeds from. The Garden Plot recipe will be added upon crafting the Shovel. Here’s what you’ll need to craft a Garden Plot: two Soil, and one Fertilizer. Just dig twice to get two Soil. Fertilizer is easy to come by, but we have a guide in case you’re confused. Just wander around in any location and you’ll find brown droppings on the ground, these are Fertilizers left by animals. Fertilizer can be pretty small and is usually well hidden among the grass and bushes, so look carefully.

Plant Seeds

Now that you crafted the Garden Plot, find a good spot for your garden and place it there. To plant Seeds, click the prompt that says “open plot of soil” over the Garden Plot. It’ll show you an inventory screen. From here, transfer any Seed you have to the right side to place the Seed in the Garden Plot’s inventory.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Now, you just wait for the plant to grow. You’ll know the process has begun when you see a little sprout over the mound of soil as shown in the image below.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

It takes a couple of minutes for the plant to fully bloom and the game will show stages of progress as it does. Just walk over to the Garden Plot and retrieve your harvest.

That covers how to plant seeds in Lego Fortnite. Why not expand your garden further and hire some helpers? Here’s our guide on hiring workers in Lego Fortnite. Be sure to check out helpful guides and reviews here on Twinfinite.