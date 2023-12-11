Will LEGO Fortnite Get Updates? Answered

LEGO Fortnite is an ambitious collaboration between LEGO and Epic Games, where Fortnite players get to enjoy a Minecraft-style survival game within the universe of Fortnite, but in LEGO form. It’s a brave new world, and if you’re wondering whether LEGO Fortnite is going to keep getting updates, here’s what you need to know.

The answer is a resounding yes. While Epic Games haven’t actually laid out their plans or a roadmap for what’s coming to the game next, LEGO Fortnite will most assuredly be receiving more updates going forward to expand it even further.

Over on the game’s official website, Epic Games have put out the following statement:

“The LEGO Fortnite journey is just beginning, with new world building, gameplay features, and more LEGO Style Outfits arriving in updates starting early 2024.” Epic Games

Not only will this likely be a permanent mode and mainstay within Fortnite, but it’s also clear that Epic Games plans on continuing to support and update the mode for the foreseeable future. The developers have only mentioned that updates will start coming during the new year, but it’s definitely promising to see that we’ll be getting even more world-building and new gameplay features in addition to just cosmetics and new outfits.

At launch, LEGO Fortnite has already proven to be a rather expansive mode with a few different biomes to explore, and plenty of fun structures and items you can build. It’ll definitely be exciting to see how else Epic Games is able to expand on it going forward.

That’s all you need to know about future updates for LEGO Fortnite for now. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.