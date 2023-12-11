In LEGO Fortnite you can gather many different resources and create a bunch of useful things including Wool Fabric which is used in other recipes.

It is easy to make but does require a few other things first. Read on to find out how to make Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Wool Fabric is a material used for a few different recipes in LEGO Fortnite and is actually used in one particularly useful crafting recipe: the Glider. The Glider is crafted using 4 x Wool Fabric, 8 x Flexwood Rods and 6 x Silk Fabric. But to make the all-important Wool Fabric there are a few steps to go through first.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

First find some Sheep and pet them to make them drop Wool. Make sure to pet as many as you can find to gather a lot of Wool; Craft a Spinning Wheel using 8 x Planks, 5 x Wooden Rods, 5 x Wood, 5 x Wolf Claws; Use the Spinning Wheel to create Wool Thread; Create a Loom using 9 x Flexwood, 8 x Flexwood Rod, 6 x Sand Claws; Take the Wool Thread (5 per Wool Fabric) to the Loom and craft your Wool Fabric.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

As you can probably tell, it is going to take quite a bit of levelling up, hunting, foraging, building, and crafting to get what you need. Wool Fabric is actually pretty easy to make, it is just the steps before that take the most time. Once you have all of the machines and Wool you need to craft some Wool Fabric you can create as much as you want!

That is all you need to know about crafting Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite. For more LEGO Fortnite crafting guides and help, check out some of our useful guides below.