Is LEGO Fortnite PvP?

As LEGO Fortnite is taking off and players are making their first worlds, many players are curious to know if the LEGO branded sandbox will have one of the main features of Fortnite’s Battle Royale: PvP.

If you want to duke it out with your friends as minifigures, here’s whether or not LEGO Fortnite has PvP.

Is There PvP in LEGO Fortnite?

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Although the Fortnite mode that players are used to is focused around player versus player combat, the LEGO Fortnite game mode does not support PvP. This might serve as a disappointment for some players who were looking forward to having a less aggressive LEGO fight with friends, but as of now, you can’t attack any other players that you’ve got in your lobby.

You’re also not able to deal any damage to NPCs as they join your village. This turns out to be a benefit if you have any villagers whose job it is to follow you because as you’re fighting with other enemies, they’d surely be getting in the way and taking some of the hits you’re dealing. It’s good to know that if you’re going to be shooting arrows into a fight, you don’t have to worry about your allies.

LEGO Fortnite Combat Explained

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

While you’re not able to attack your fellow villagers and squad members, you are able to engage in combat with some of the environmental dangers that will befall you on your adventure. There are crabs, spiders, wolves and much more that’ll test your ability to defend yourself, so be sure to always have a weapon on you.

The NPCs are also able to engage in combat, which becomes very useful if you’re trying to get work done at night. You can get surprised by having some skeletons sneak up on you while you’re in a crafting bench, so having a group of defending NPCs with you can make for a much easier experience.

As of now, that’s the answer for the question of if there’s PvP in LEGO Fortnite. While it might be a feature that gets added in the future, for now, there’s no way to fight your friends in minifigure form. If you’re looking for more guides like how to get fertilizer or how to get planks, check back here.