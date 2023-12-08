Can You Fast Travel in LEGO Fortnite?

Fast travel is such a convenient way to get from A to B but is it possible to do so in the LEGO Fortnite game mode? Find out below if you can fast travel in LEGO Fortnite!

Is Fast Travel Possible in LEGO Fortnite?

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Unfortunately fast travel is not possible in LEGO Fortnite worlds and there does not seem to be any plans for it in the future. You can’t tame or ride large animals, so getting a wolf friend isn’t an option either. The only way to get about the island to begin with is on foot. Eventually you will reach a point where you can build gliders or vehicles to help you get about.

When you first start out in LEGO Fortnite, you can only walk around or sprint if you have enough stamina. Once you level up a bit you can make a glider to help you jump from cliffs and hills swiftly and safely. Use your Crafting Bench to make a Glider using the following materials:

8 x Flexwood Rod

4 x Wool Fabric

6 x Silk Fabric

Fabrics are made by collecting Silk from Spiders and Wool from Sheep and then processing them in machines. You should build a Spinner to make the threads and a Loom to make the fabric. Once you have a glider you can travel a bit easier and escape enemies quicker!

If you need to be even faster, then you will have to wait until you have levelled up to access bigger and better machines to create vehicles. These are created using a range of items including wheels, balloons, thrusters, and more! Once you have access to all these things, you can make cars and even planes. The LEGO Fortnite world will be yours!

