One of the joys of Lego Fortnite is witnessing your village grow into something incredible. A wide assortment of materials are needed to build the most impressive structures, not least of them Frostpine. Frostpine is a high-end crafting material that requires some tricky tools to obtain, that’s where this guide comes in. Here’s how to get Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite.

Before we locate Frostpine itself, we must have the right tools to harvest it. Frostpine is a type of wood only grown from sturdy snowy trees in the Frostlands region. An Epic Forest Axe is necessary to chop these trees for Frostpine wood; any axe lower than Epic will not do any damage to Frostpine trees.

You first need an Epic Crafting Bench before crafting an Epic Forest Axe. Here’s what you need to craft the Epic Crafting Bench:

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

15 Copper Bars

25 Obsidian Slabs

1 Brute Scale

Copper Bars are obtained with the Metal Smelter. View our Copper Bar guide to see all the recipes and steps to make them. Obsidian Slabs require the Stone Breaker to craft. Lastly, Brute Scales are your reward for defeating the monstrous Brute enemy down deep in the lava caves.

With the Epic Crafting Bench finally built, you can now make the Epic Forest Axe. The materials required to craft the Epic Forest Axe are rather easy to get ahold of if you’re already this far in the game. You just need:

3 Copper Bars

3 Knotroot Rods

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Where to Find Frostpine

After all that work, you finally have an Epic Forest Axe and are ready to claim some Frostpine. The location for Frostpine is, no surprise, in the snowy biome of LEGO Fornite’s randomly generated world. This snow zone is called Frostlands and is easily identified by the white mountaintops in the distance.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The specific trees that carry the Frostpine material are covered in snow and/or ice within the Frostlands region. They’re all over the place, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding the frost-draped trees. To obtain Frostpine, equip your Epic Forest Axe and swing at the snowy trees eight times.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The tree will disperse three or more bundles of Frostpine materials for you to collect.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Congratulations, you’ve successfully hunted down the high-end Frostpine material. Get excited because this material is used in all kinds of cool stuff, such as the Epic variant of tools and weapons as well as the most sturdy base-building materials in the game. Now that you know how to get Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite, discover how to make vehicles and more here on Twinfinite.