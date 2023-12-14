If you’re playing on survival mode in LEGO Fortnite, you’re going to run into a bit of trouble from time to time, and you might want to look into increasing your maximum health. With that in mind, here’s how to get more hearts in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Increase Maximum Health in LEGO Fortnite

The only way to get more hearts and increase your maximum health in LEGO Fortnite is by crafting and equipping health charms.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Much like your tools and weapons, health charms come with different rarity tiers as well, and the higher the rarity tier, the more extra hearts you’ll get. It’s important to note that you’ll also be able to craft better health charms as you upgrade your crafting bench.

When you start, you’ll only be able to craft the Common tier health charm, which gives you two extra hearts. However, it’s possible to equip up to five charms at once, which means that you can get five extra hearts if you equip five Common health charms.

Listed below are the number of hearts you’ll get with each rarity tier:

Common: 1 extra heart

Uncommon: 2 extra hearts

Rare: 3 extra hearts

Can You Get Permanent Hearts in LEGO Fortnite?

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to get permanent hearts in LEGO Fortnite, it doesn’t seem like there’s a way to do that at the time of writing. For now, you’ll need to rely on the health charms.

For the most part, the health charms do a great job of keeping you robust, but at the expense of being able to equip other charms that may boost your defense or help you resist extreme temperatures. You’ll need to weigh the pros and cons of each charm as you go along, and swap them out to meet your needs.

That’s all you need to know about how to get more hearts in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.