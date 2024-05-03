How to Get Darth Vader’s Lightsaber in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Are you ready to get your hands on Darth Vader’s iconic red lightsaber? Star Wars has arrived in Fortnite once again, and we will get the chance to defeat Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers. Once defeated you can take his Lightsaber for yourself! Find out below how to easily defeat the Dark Lord of the Sith and get Darth Vader’s Lightsaber in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

How to Get Fortnite Darth Vader’s Lightsaber

If you want to get Darth Vader’s Lightsaber in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, you must first defeat him in battle. Not only do you have to take out Vader but you must also defeat his Stormtroopers nearby if you want to escape with your life!

Darth Vader will have his shuttle land in any one of three areas around the Fortnite Battle Royale map. You can see where he lands by watching for his shuttle as you sit inside the Battle Bus. If you are brave you can jump straight from the bus and land at the Lambda Shuttle site. Search any Imperial Chests in and around the area to grab shields and a weapon.

The Imperial Chests will contain an E-11 Blaster or a Bowcaster as well as other consumables and throwables you may need. Grab everything you need and take out any Stormtrooper you can see. Darth Vader will be alerted and start attacking straight away. He will fight with his Lightsaber as well as using the Force to pull you towards him, so watch your back!

How to Use Darth Vader’s Lightsaber in Fortnite

Darth Vader’s Lightsaber is a mythic rarity weapon that can only be obtained by defeating Darth Vader in battle. Once defeated, Vader will drop his Lightsaber and it is yours to use for the remainder of the match.

The red Lightsaber can deal ranged damage when thrown, or can be used as a melee weapon. It deals between 40 and 150 damage in varied attacks:

First three hits deal 40 damage per hit

Next three attacks are fast spin attacks dealing 20 damage per hit

Final slam attack deals 150 damage

During this time you are vulnerable to close-range weapon attacks such as shotguns. You can also get sniped from afar by a third party if you are not careful! The weapon allows you to dodge roll and double jump while it is equipped, so make use of these movement buffs during the fight.

