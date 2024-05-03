The legendary pilot of the Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca, has dropped into Fortnite. After much anticipation, we get to meet the iconic Wookiee warrior at last. If you want to meet and even hire him for your Fortnite adventure then check out below how to find Chewbacca in Fortnite.

Where to Find and Hire Chewbacca in Fortnite

The Imperial Stormtroopers have captured Chewbacca and are holding him somewhere on the island. You can find and rescue him by searching an Imperial Roadblock. The enemy is clever and moves Chewie’s location every match so he won’t be easy to track down.

You will be able to find Chewbacca at any one of the Imperial Roadblocks. You will have to fight off each Stormtrooper at the roadblock to free Chewbacca from the evil clutches of the Galactic Empire.

Image Source: Epic Games

To rescue Chewbacca, make sure you drop near a chest or floor loot first. Grab a couple of weapons, shield up, and make your way to where Chewie is being held. Once you take out each of the Stormtroopers holding him there, Chewbacca will let out a celebratory Wookiee yell and follow you for the rest of the match.

As thanks for rescuing him, Chewbacca will give you a spare Wookiee Bowcaster. These epic weapons are designed to either shoot a quick quarrel or charge up for something a bit more explosive.

If you don’t get to rescue Chewbacca, don’t worry, you can still get your hands on a Bowcaster. They are found in Imperial Chests near the Roadblocks, or at Darth Vader’s landing site, alongside E-11 Blasters and healing items.

Now you have Chewbacca at your side, no Imperial Stormtroopers can stop you! See what else this new update also has to offer in LEGO Fortnite from blasters to the Rebel Workbench, and so much more.

