How to Get Wookiee Bowcaster in Fortnite

Star Wars collabs are a regular occurrence in Fortnite, and this season will be no different. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will include another Star Wars crossover event, this time bringing the Wookiee Bowcaster to the game. Find out below how to get the Wookiee Bowcaster in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Get a Wookiee Bowcaster in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

According to Fortnite leaks from iFireMonkey and HYPEX on X, the Wookiee Bowcaster will be introduced to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. The leaks have not explained when the weapon will be introduced, but it should be soon. It could be for another May the Fourth event we have experienced before, however it is more likely to be introduced soon if the leaks are to be believed.

What is the Fortnite Wookiee Bowcaster?

The Wookiee Bowcaster is exactly how you would expect it to be. A Bowcaster is the traditional laser projectile weapon used by Wookiees. It shoots individual bolts or charges up to shoot a heavier explosive-type bolt. Here is what the DMG and Fire Rate look like in Fortnite (although this is subject to change):

Damage: 40

Headshot Damage: 70

Magazine Size: 1000,000 (Infinite)

Fire Rate: 2

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

The Wookiee Bowcaster should be coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 within the next few weeks. We have already had a Krrsantan skin in the Item Shop so no doubt that will return, and maybe we will see Chewie too!

Players are excited about the news of the Wookiee Bowcaster and many hope for exclusive Star Wars skins too. If past events and Item Shops are anything to go by, we’re sure to find some amazing Star Wars collaborative skins in the Item Shop very soon.

Keep reading for more Fortnite news such as how to get the Midas skin and all quests this season.