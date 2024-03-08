How to Get New Midas Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Midas is certainly the man with the golden touch in Fortnite, as he now has multiple variations of his skin since its arrival in Chapter 2 Season 2. This season brings yet another Midas skin to the game but how can we get our hands on it? Let’s find out how to get the new Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

How to Get the New Midas Skin

The newest Midas skin will arrive as part of the Spring Activation Event.

This event is going to be a nostalgic throwback to Chapter 2 Season 2. The whole gang is involved including Midas, TNTina, Jules, and Meowscles! It is not confirmed yet whether Midas will be in the Item Shop or given as a reward for the Event, but it looks like he will be part of a quest line. According to iFireMonkey on X, the only clue we have right now is the placeholder quest string that reads: “Juicy lore about Midas here”.

Midas will bring a new LTM with him too, and a whole bunch of quests. The Floor is Lava will be a chaotic and exciting mode where players have to avoid touching the ever-rising lava. Building materials will slowly increase over time, helping you build to safety while taking out enemy players.

All Midas Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Collect 200 Bars

Investigate Midas’ Jail Cell

Corroborate with Marigold on Midas’ escape

Hit an Olympian with the Chains of Hades

Deal 750 damage to players with Chains of Hades or Harbinger SMG

Search 10 chests or ammo boxes at Marigold or Hot Spots

Deal 750 damage with SMGs

Deal 750 damage with Shotguns

Deal 750 damage with Assault Rifles

Deal 750 damage with Snipers or DMRs

Use bandages or shields 3 times

Eliminate 5 players with an Epic or better weapon

Hire Specialists in different matches

Purchase from Midas Vending Machines or Service Stations

Scan the Marigold for recording devices

Complete a thorough investigation of Brutus before confronting him

Confront Brutus

Deal 300 damage to opponents while under the effects of The River Styx

Hit structures at Grim Gates to collect a Jar of Essence

Deliver the Jar of Essence to Jules

Mod 3 weapons

Eliminate 5 players with fully modded weapons

Deal 750 damage to players with Midas’ Drum Gun or other Drum Guns

Place top 50 players without consuming healing items

Eliminate an opponent within 10 seconds of collecting bars

Consume a Banana of the Gods

Blow up a fuel pump

Catch a Golden Chicken

Honk a car horn within 10 meters of an enemy player

Travel distance while flying with the Wings of Icarus

Complete a Train Heist or claim the floating island Capture Point.

Each of those quests awards you with 10k XP so you will get leveling up in no time! If you need more help unlocking everything in the Battle Pass then check out our XP maps and other quests you can complete this season of Fortnite.