How to Get New Midas Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Midas is certainly the man with the golden touch in Fortnite, as he now has multiple variations of his skin since its arrival in Chapter 2 Season 2. This season brings yet another Midas skin to the game but how can we get our hands on it? Let’s find out how to get the new Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.
How to Get the New Midas Skin
The newest Midas skin will arrive as part of the Spring Activation Event.
This event is going to be a nostalgic throwback to Chapter 2 Season 2. The whole gang is involved including Midas, TNTina, Jules, and Meowscles! It is not confirmed yet whether Midas will be in the Item Shop or given as a reward for the Event, but it looks like he will be part of a quest line. According to iFireMonkey on X, the only clue we have right now is the placeholder quest string that reads: “Juicy lore about Midas here”.
Midas will bring a new LTM with him too, and a whole bunch of quests. The Floor is Lava will be a chaotic and exciting mode where players have to avoid touching the ever-rising lava. Building materials will slowly increase over time, helping you build to safety while taking out enemy players.
All Midas Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
- Collect 200 Bars
- Investigate Midas’ Jail Cell
- Corroborate with Marigold on Midas’ escape
- Hit an Olympian with the Chains of Hades
- Deal 750 damage to players with Chains of Hades or Harbinger SMG
- Search 10 chests or ammo boxes at Marigold or Hot Spots
- Deal 750 damage with SMGs
- Deal 750 damage with Shotguns
- Deal 750 damage with Assault Rifles
- Deal 750 damage with Snipers or DMRs
- Use bandages or shields 3 times
- Eliminate 5 players with an Epic or better weapon
- Hire Specialists in different matches
- Purchase from Midas Vending Machines or Service Stations
- Scan the Marigold for recording devices
- Complete a thorough investigation of Brutus before confronting him
- Confront Brutus
- Deal 300 damage to opponents while under the effects of The River Styx
- Hit structures at Grim Gates to collect a Jar of Essence
- Deliver the Jar of Essence to Jules
- Mod 3 weapons
- Eliminate 5 players with fully modded weapons
- Deal 750 damage to players with Midas’ Drum Gun or other Drum Guns
- Place top 50 players without consuming healing items
- Eliminate an opponent within 10 seconds of collecting bars
- Consume a Banana of the Gods
- Blow up a fuel pump
- Catch a Golden Chicken
- Honk a car horn within 10 meters of an enemy player
- Travel distance while flying with the Wings of Icarus
- Complete a Train Heist or claim the floating island Capture Point.
Each of those quests awards you with 10k XP so you will get leveling up in no time! If you need more help unlocking everything in the Battle Pass then check out our XP maps and other quests you can complete this season of Fortnite.