Darth Vader is returning to the Fortnite Battle Royale island once again. Arriving in time for Star Wars Day, the leader of the Dark Side is landing on the island to start a fight with anyone who comes near. If you are looking to defeat Vader and grab his Lightsaber then read on! Find out here how to find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Watch the skies to see where Darth Vader lands every match! The Lambda Shuttle lands in one of three places on the Fortnite Battle Royale island for the Star Wars Day celebrations during Chapter 5 Season 2. While inside the Battle Bus, you will see the shuttle zooming past you and landing somewhere in the distance. Follow the shuttle’s trail to land nearby and be in with a chance of defeating Darth Vader.

You can find Darth Vader wandering around his shuttle with a couple of Stormtroopers beside him. He will stay in place until he spots a player and only then will he start to attack.

Image Source: Epic Games

It is highly recommended that you gear up and get full shields before attempting to defeat Darth Vader. Not only is he surrounded by his Imperial Stormtroopers, but once he sets his sights on you there is no escape! The Stormtroopers will alert Vader, who then tenaciously tracks you down for an epic battle to the death.

Darth Vader’s Lightsaber can block an attack and even be thrown straight at you, so keep dodging his attacks while trying to get your shots in. He also has the Force, which he uses to pull you towards him. Use a fast-firing close-range weapon when he does this, and have a good medium-range weapon for longer-distance attacks. Throwable explosives are a good idea during a Darth Vader fight too!

Now you have found Darth Vader you will be ready for more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 hints and tips! Check out our guide on how to find Chewbacca and get his Wookiee Bowcaster next, or see how to get Lightsabers in LEGO Fortnite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more