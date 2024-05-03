Darth Vader in Fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games
How to Find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

He's baaaaack
Rowan Jones
Published: May 3, 2024 06:30 am

Darth Vader is returning to the Fortnite Battle Royale island once again. Arriving in time for Star Wars Day, the leader of the Dark Side is landing on the island to start a fight with anyone who comes near. If you are looking to defeat Vader and grab his Lightsaber then read on! Find out here how to find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Where to Find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Watch the skies to see where Darth Vader lands every match! The Lambda Shuttle lands in one of three places on the Fortnite Battle Royale island for the Star Wars Day celebrations during Chapter 5 Season 2. While inside the Battle Bus, you will see the shuttle zooming past you and landing somewhere in the distance. Follow the shuttle’s trail to land nearby and be in with a chance of defeating Darth Vader.

You can find Darth Vader wandering around his shuttle with a couple of Stormtroopers beside him. He will stay in place until he spots a player and only then will he start to attack.

It is highly recommended that you gear up and get full shields before attempting to defeat Darth Vader. Not only is he surrounded by his Imperial Stormtroopers, but once he sets his sights on you there is no escape! The Stormtroopers will alert Vader, who then tenaciously tracks you down for an epic battle to the death.

Darth Vader’s Lightsaber can block an attack and even be thrown straight at you, so keep dodging his attacks while trying to get your shots in. He also has the Force, which he uses to pull you towards him. Use a fast-firing close-range weapon when he does this, and have a good medium-range weapon for longer-distance attacks. Throwable explosives are a good idea during a Darth Vader fight too!

Now you have found Darth Vader you will be ready for more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 hints and tips! Check out our guide on how to find Chewbacca and get his Wookiee Bowcaster next, or see how to get Lightsabers in LEGO Fortnite.

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.