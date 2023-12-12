How to Resist Cold in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is a survival game, which means that you’ll inevitably have to deal with things like hunger and temperature resistance. Here’s how to survive the cold temperature in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Not Be Cold in LEGO Fortnite

During the nighttime, or when you head into the Frostlands in LEGO Fortnite, the temperature will drop, and the game will inform you that your character is cold. When this happens, your movement speed will be reduced slightly, and you’ll also start to take damage over time.

If you don’t have enough food to sustain you, you’ll eventually freeze to death, dropping all your items in your backpack. The good news is that there are a few things you can do to survive the cold.

Build a Campfire

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

One of the first things you’ll learn to do in LEGO Fortnite is build a campfire, which serves as the basis for your village. You can build a campfire anywhere — even outside of your village — and this will keep you warm as long as you stay near it.

The only downside of this method is that you have to be right next to the campfire in order to stay warm. Moving away from it will cause your temperature to drop again, and you’ll take damage. To build a campfire, you can open your build menu with Q and use three Wood to craft it on the spot.

Build a Torch

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Because campfires are too much of a hassle, you may want to consider crafting a torch in LEGO Fortnite instead. This can be done at the crafting bench. Just interact with it and select the torch icon at the top, then use Wood and Vines to craft yourself a torch.

Torches can be equipped to help you illuminate dark areas like cave systems, and they also provide you with warmth. The downside to this, however, is that you’ll constantly need to swap between your torch and tools or weapons if you want to do anything else, and that will remove the light source and cold protection.

Eat Spicy Peppers

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Finally, the best and most reliable way to survive the cold in LEGO Fortnite is by eating Spicy Peppers or cooking up a Spicy Burger at the Grill.

Spicy Peppers can be found in the Dry Lands biome, which is often connected to the starter Grasslands biome. Once you get your hands on some, you can eat them immediately, or cook them at the Grill for increased cold resistance duration.

That’s all you need to know about surviving the cold in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.