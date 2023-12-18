LEGO Fortnite recently came out and is already more popular than the Battle Royale mode. One thing both modes have in common is cars. Although creating one that can turn is a bit tricky, here’s how to steer in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Build a Car That Can Steer in LEGO Fortnite

There are two things to consider when making a car that can steer in LEGO Fortnite:

Maneuverability

Durability

Let’s look at how we can achieve both objectives and learn a few tricks to improve them further. Build a base First, we build a base, and we will use Dynamic Foundations for this. The thicker the base, the more durable the car will be. However, speed will decrease, so you must add more thrusters later if you want it to go really fast. Slots for steering thrusters Now, we will add two four-row wide slots where our steering thrusters will go. You can add two tall railings or even walls instead of two small ones, whichever you prefer. The most important thing is that the slots remain four-row wide. Make thruster holders This is the crucial part. Build Wood Foundation 01s so they are away from the railings and taller than them. Here, I used three on the left side, then another Wood Foundation 01 in the middle, and a Wood Foundation 05 all the way on the right. Once you do that, destroy the top left foundation as in the image. Add thrusters and push them into place Once the foundation falls, clear the 2 Wood Foundation 01s on the left, and you will be left with an L-shaped wooden construction. This object is now completely independent from the car’s body, and we will use it to steer our LEGO Fortnite car. Finish the car Lastly, add as many thrusters and wheels as you think your car needs. Don’t forget to add the controls as well. Finally, add a barrier behind the steering thrusters so they don’t drift backward when you break. Now your car should be ready to drive.

Tips for Making a Car in LEGO Fortnite

Durability

Once you learn how to create objects that are independent of the Dynamic Foundation, creating a car that can steer becomes much easier in LEGO Fortnite. However, making the car sturdy is a hard thing to accomplish.

See, whenever you hit something, if any of the objects besides the dynamic ones get hit, they have a high chance of instantly being destroyed. That’s why you need a thick layer of Dynamic Foundations on the front of the car to serve as a bumper.

This will add more weight to the car, slowing it down. Nevertheless, adding more thrusters will compensate for this and give you better control of how fast you want the car to go.

Steering

Creating a steering mechanism that accelerates one side of the car more than the other is not the most convenient method.

Taking a quick turn requires you to turn off forward thrusters each time, so how do you overcome this? By having the steering thrusters face backward. This is more difficult to implement, but it will greatly boost your car’s handling.

That’s everything you need to know on how to steer in LEGO Fortnite. If you want more quality LEGO Fortnite guides just like this one, check out the links we provided below.