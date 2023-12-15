Some truly crazy creations can be made in LEGO Fortnite, but you need high-end materials to make them. Do you want to drive vehicles or even fast travel? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Dynamic Foundations are required to do many of these extraordinary things. Here’s how to make Dynamic Foundation in LEGO Fortnite.

Getting Dynamic Foundation Recipe

The Dynamic Foundation Recipe is unlocked upon getting Flexwood within the Dry Valley zone. Dry Valley is the desert biome of LEGO Fortnite’s world, but getting there can be tricky. First, you’ll want to prepare for the heat. Bring some Snowberries or Snowberry Juice to cool yourself off. Staying in excessive heat for too long will eat away slowly at your health. You’ll also need an Uncommon Forest Axe or higher to harvest the ingredient. Here’s our guide on crafting the Uncommon Forest Axe.

Now that you’re prepared, it’s time to find Dry Valley. A good rule of thumb for locating the desert is to get atop a high area and look for tall spires in the distance. Set off on a journey in the direction of these spires and you’ll likely approach a sweltering desert. You can also look on your map to see if any desert topography is visible.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Look for Cactus in the desert. Flexwood drops upon cutting down the Cactus, though it can only be cut using an Uncommon Axe or higher. Collect the Flexwood and you’ll notice that you have received the Dynamic Foundation recipe.

Crafting Dynamic Foundation

Now that you have the recipe for the Dynamic Foundation, it’s time to craft it. Here’s the full material list required to make Dynamic Foundation:

Four Flexwood

That’s not too bad, right? Just cut down two cacti and you’re good to go!

How to Use Dynamic Foundation

Now that you can craft Dynamic Foundation, you’re on the way to making vehicles and flying mounts. These advanced creations do require many more materials for the Dynamic Foundation to properly function. Still, Dynamic Foundation is a great building block to build from.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know regarding how to make Dynamic Foundation in LEGO Fortnite. Why not build some vehicles using our helpful guide? For all things Fortnite stay right here on Twinfinite and check out our fun features and useful guides.