There are tons of different plants and creatures to discover in LEGO Fortnite, but you may not necessarily be able to interact with all of them right from the start. Here’s how to break cactus in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Farm Cactus in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

The cactus is a type of tree or plant you’ll start encountering in the Dry Valley biome in LEGO Fortnite. Do be warned that the Dry Valley is a huge step up from the starter Grasslands, with hot and cold temperatures to contend with in the day and night, so make sure you’re adequately prepared before venturing forth.

To break the cactus, you’ll need to use a Rare Forest Axe, which can be crafted by upgrading the crafting bench. To upgrade your crafting bench, you’ll need the following materials:

Knotroot Rod x12

Marble Slab x15

Sand Claw x6

Sand Shell x3

The Knotroot Rods and Marble Slabs can be obtained by processing Knotroot and Marble through the Lumber Mill and Stone Breaker, but the other two materials can only be gotten by killing monsters in the Dry Valley biome.

Sand Claws drop from Sand Wolves, while the Sand Shells will drop from Sand Rollers. They essentially have the same movesets as their Grasslands counterparts, but they deal a lot more damage, so be careful.

How to Craft the Rare Forest Axe

After you’ve upgraded the crafting bench in LEGO Fortnite, the recipe for the Rare Forest Axe will become available to you. You’ll then need the following materials:

Cut Amber x5

Knotroot Rod x5

Again, the Knotroot Rod can be processed through the Lumber Mill, but the Amber can only be gotten in the Dry Valley biome as well. You’ll want to look out for large yellow rock formations along the brown rock walls and cliffs in the biome, and mine them with the Uncommon Pickaxe.

Image Source: Epic Games

Process them through the Gem Cutter building station to get Cut Amber. However, do note that the Gem Cutter only becomes available after reaching village level 7, and you’ll need the following materials:

Marble Slab x20

Rough Amber x5

Sand Claw x5

Sand Shell x3

These are all resources you already know how to get; it’ll just be a bit more time-consuming collecting everything you need to craft the Gem Cutter.

Once you’ve finally crafted your Rare Forest Axe, you can start chopping cactus plants for Flexwood.

That’s all you need to know about how to break cactus in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.