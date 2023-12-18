There are many easter eggs in LEGO Fortnite, and they can provide you with some pretty good loot if you manage to find them. One of them is the Everyone is Awesome LEGO set. Without further ado, let’s examine how to get to the end of the rainbow in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get to the End of the Rainbow Cloud in LEGO Fortnite

Rainbows only spawn during the day, most often in the desert and snow biomes. Once a rainbow appears, which isn’t hard to spot considering how big they are, you will simply have to follow its trail until you reach the endpoint.

Finally, once you reach the end of a rainbow in LEGO Fortnite, you will see a cloud floating in the sky. This means you will have to build stairs or use another method to reach it. Luckily, there are plenty of geysers in the desert biome you can use to bounce towards the cloud.

Additionally, you can use balloons to create a floating platform and reach the cloud. This is sometimes the easiest option, but only if you have the necessary materials at hand.

What Loot Do You Get From the Rainbow in LEGO Fortnite?

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you reach the cloud at the end of the rainbow in LEGO Fortnite, you will find 11 rainbow-colored figures dancing. If you want them to drop some loot for you, you will need to use one of the emotes you have equipped on your emote wheel. The rewards are random, so it doesn’t matter which emote you use.

That sums up everything you should know on how to get to the end of the rainbow in LEGO Fortnite. Furthermore, if you are having trouble finding Polar Peely or some other rare character, check out the guides we listed below, as they will surely help you out.