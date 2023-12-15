If you want to know where to find Polar Peely in LEGO Fortnite, rest assured that you aren’t the only one. This festive-themed variant of the beloved banana NPCs has finally been added to the survival game, but is proving quite difficult to actually track down. Let’s give you some tips!

Where to Find Polar Peely in LEGO Fortnite

To find Polar Peely in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll want to focus your search on the Frostlands biome. Look through abandoned buildings and around campfires, checking each one until you find Polar Peely.

However, you should note that there’s no guarantee of Polar Peely spawning in your LEGO Fortnite world. Since world creation is randomly generated, you can’t ascertain whether or not a specific NPC will spawn or not. If you’ve spent hours combing the world and haven’t had any luck, Polar Peely may simply just not be there.

Equally, there’s every chance he could spawn in any of the other biomes – it just makes the most sense that a Polar-themed NPC would be in the game’s snowy biome.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

What Does Polar Peely Do in LEGO Fortnite?

Recently added in a new update, Polar Peely can function as a villager. That means once recruited to your village, he can go out on excursions to collect resources or harvest food.

There’s no specific difference between him and any other villagers on a functional level, but who doesn’t want a frozen banana living with them?

Of course, Polar Peely could eventually get some character-specific buffs. For example, we could well see him have a proficiency in collecting foods that cool you down. We’ll have to wait and see!

