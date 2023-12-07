How to Save in Lego Fortnite, Answered

Fortnite Chapter 5 introduces no less than three huge new game modes. Due to the sheer variety of gameplay in modes like Lego Fortnite, players have expected the method for saving progress to be different. We have the answer in this guide on how to save in Lego Fortnite.

How Do I Save in Lego Fortnite?

The way you save the game in Lego Fortnite is identical to the traditional Battle Royale modes. To save, press the Start button to access the main menu. Scroll down to the bottom “Exit” tab on the main menu and click “Return to Lobby”. When you exit and return to the lobby, all progress will automatically be saved.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

To continue from where you left off in Lego Fortnite, simply choose the World you want to play in and it’ll load from the most recent point that progress was made in it. If you are joining a friend’s World, you will need a Key, unless you’ve been invited by them. For more on inviting players, check our guide here. If you’re joining your own created World, it’ll just load up for you where you left off.

Does Progress Save Without Using the Menu?

I did some tests to see whether or not progress made to a World is saved even when the internet cuts out or you exit by turning off the console. Good news, yes it does! Loading up your World takes noticeably longer if you exit without using the Menus. But still, it’s a relief that even if your internet goes out in the middle of a game, all your progress will still probably be saved to the server.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Now that you know how to save your game in Lego Fortnite, why not take a gander at our coverage down below? For tips, tricks, reviews, and guides, you’re in the right place at Twinfinite.