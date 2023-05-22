All Abilities and Perks for The Singularity in Dead By Daylight

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive’s 4v1 cat-and-mouse stalk ’em up continues to go from strength to strength. Not only is there a movie adaptation in the works, but there are also two spin-off projects in development, with one coming from Supermassive Games, the team behind Until Dawn. Recently, during the game’s seven year anniversary showcase, the studio pulled back the curtain on Chapter 28: End Transmission which debuts a new sci-fi monster known as The Singularity. But what are all the Abilities and Perks for The Singularity in Dead by Daylight? Here’s everything you need to know.

All of The Singularity’s Abilities and Perks

Essentially, The Singularity is a biomechanical monstrosity that wouldn’t be out of place in a HR Giger museum. This killer has long spindly limbs like an overgrown ant, and immense strength thanks to its cybernetic modifications.

Interestingly, The Singularity was actually built and designed to help people. Clearly, something has gone awry resulting in one of the more terrifying killers to grace Dead By Daylight’s impressive roster. In short, the game’s new survivor Gabriel Soma — a technician — will need to contend with the following perks and abilities to get past this cybernetic organism.

Biopods

Much akin to the Hag in the game’s Of Flesh and Mud DLC, the Biopods can be used as a beacon to infect and teleport to the killer’s victims. In essence, then, The Singularity will be able to use this ability to get up close and personal with its target with ease.

Dimensional Rift

The Dimensional Rift is another teleportation ability that creates two portals for The Singularity to pass through. If a survivor is nearby to these portals, they’ll be hit with a blast of energy that will cause them to scream, revealing their exact location. In other words, if you’re a survivor and you’re trying to hide, this’ll really throw a spanner in the works!

Slipstream

From what we can gather, the Slipstream ability infects survivors with a mysterious affliction. It’s still a little unclear what this malady does to its victims, but we do know that the infection can be spread between the team of survivors. As a result, survivors who’ve not been contaminated will likely try and avoid those who have been infected.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to shed some light on all the Abilities and Perks for The Singularity in Dead by Daylight. For more, here are the latest codes. Otherwise, go ahead and take a gander at our further coverage down below.

