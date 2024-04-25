Dead By Daylight Tome 19: Splendor – All Challenges & Rewards

Dead by Daylight has finally opened Tome 19: Splendor, and with it four levels of challenges and a brand new rift. Splendor primarily focuses on Carmina “The Artist” Mora, a ranged killer who shoots crows made of ink across the map to track or damage survivors, and Zarina Kassir, a plucky documentarian.

Dead By Daylight Tome 19 Survivor Challenges

Unless otherwise specified, each of these challenges can be completed with any Survivor.

Appeal to Heal – Deplete a Med-Kit fully 1 time (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). This challenge is self-explanatory, but using an add-on such as the anti-hemorrhagic syringe will instantly deplete the Med-Kit.

– Deplete a Med-Kit fully 1 time (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). By Any Means Necessary – Drop a Pallet while being chased by the Killer 1 time. (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). This is a simple enough challenge, but the perk Windows of Opportunity can help you see any pallets around. Meanwhile, Smash Hit will give you a speed post after successfully pallet stuning the killer. Parental Guidance will help hide your presence as you make your escape. Be careful if you’re facing Freddy, however. He may have replaced his dream snares with dream pallets.

Drop a Pallet while being chased by the Killer 1 time. (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). Generosity – Heal other Survivors for the equivalent total of one health state (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). Consider equipping perks such as Empathy, Autodidact, or Botany Knowledge to help find survivors and heal them quickly. While For the People will instantly heal another survivor at the cost of losing a health state and becoming broken. You can also consider bringing Second Wind or Aftercare, which synergize well with any healing build.

Heal other Survivors for the equivalent total of one health state (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). Deadly Race – Be chased by the killer for a total of 30 seconds (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). Another self-explanatory challenge, but exhaustion perks such as Lithe, Balanced Landing, and Dead Hard can help you stay away from the killer. Quick and Quiet or Deception can help you get away if you manage to break line of sight. An easy way to rack up the seconds is to initiate a chase while the killer is carrying another survivor. This slows them down significantly.

Be chased by the killer for a total of 30 seconds (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). Jump-Start (Master Challenge) – Vault over Pallets or Windows while being chased by the Killer a total of 2 times (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium entry). This is a simple enough challenge, but Windows of Opportunity is handy for helping you find windows and pallets. Dance With Me will hide your scratch marks after vaulting. Additionally, Lithe gives you a speed boost after any rushed vault, at the cost of inflicting the exhaustion status effect.

Vault over Pallets or Windows while being chased by the Killer a total of 2 times (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium entry). Diversionary Tactics (Master Challenge) – Playing as Zarina Kassir, have the Killer come within 15 meters of a Generator targeted by Red Herring in the last 30 seconds. (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium entry). Red Herring lets you tamper with a generator, which causes an immediate cooldown. From there, hiding in a locker will trigger a Loud Noise Notification. To complete the challenge, they need to approach the generator with thirty seconds or less left on the cooldown. This can be down to luck, but using the perk Blast Mine will stun and blind the Killer if they kick the generator.

Playing as Zarina Kassir, have the Killer come within 15 meters of a Generator targeted by Red Herring in the last 30 seconds. (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium entry). Core Memory: Terrifying Anamnesis – Restore the Memory by collecting and synchronising 2 Memory Shards (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium entry). This challenge will cause Memory Shards to appear throughout the trial. These are visible only to players with the appropriate challenge equipped. All you have to do is run into them to collect these shards. However, this variation will cause you to scream, allowing the killer to pinpoint your location. Additionally, you’ll be inflicted with Blindness for fifteen seconds after collecting the last shard. To complete the challenge, either escape the trial, die, or synchronize the Memory Shards with an Archive Portal.

Restore the Memory by collecting and synchronising 2 Memory Shards (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium entry).

Tome 19 Killer Challenges

Unless otherwise specified, each of these challenges can be completed with any Killer.

Bloody Good – Hit Survivors with your weapon a total of six times (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). For this challenge, all you have to do is perform six attacks with your weapon. You can pick your favorites for this but certain Killers, like Pinhead, have abilities that can significantly hinder Survivors. Some killers such as Ghost Face or Michael Myers can easily put survivors into the Exposed status. For perks, the likes of Make Your Choice, Hex: Haunted Ground, or Friends Till the End can inflict the exposed status. Aura-reading perks like Nowhere to Hide and Lethal Pursuer can make it easier to track Survivors down in the first place.

Hit Survivors with your weapon a total of six times (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). Carry On – Carry Survivors for a total distance of 50 metres (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). This is a simple challenge, but Agitation will increase your traveling speed while carrying a survivor. Iron Grasp will make it harder for them to escape.

Carry Survivors for a total distance of 50 metres (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). Anger Management – Destroy Pallets a total of five times (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). This is a simple challenge, but Nemesis can quickly destroy pallets with his tentacle strike. Chucky, The Legion, and Wesker all have add-ons that can destroy pallets while using their powers. Additionally, Brutal Strength will speed up the base pallet destruction, while a combination of Spirit Fury and Hubris will let you instantly destroy a pallet after a successful pallet stun while inflicting the Survivor responsible with the Exposed status effect.

Destroy Pallets a total of five times (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). Dark Adherent (Master Challenge) – Hook Survivors a total of 3 times (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium chapter). This is a simple enough challenge, so consider bringing perks based on hooks. Scourge Hook perks will grant significant bonuses if you hook Survivors on highlighted hooks. Perks like Dying Light, Hex: Huntress Lullaby, or Barbeque and Chilli have a variety of effects that activate after hooking survivors. If you see a lot of flashlights in the lobby, think about bringing Lightborn to prevent blinds while picking up downed Survivors.

Hook Survivors a total of 3 times (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium chapter). Crushing Dominance – Down Survivors a total of two times (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium chapter). Again, perks that inflict the exposed status effect will help out a lot here. You can easily complete this challenge in a single match against most Survivor teams. If you’re having some trouble, consider playing as a killer who can inflict the exposed status effect, such as Ghost Face, Michael Myers, or The Plague, who can quickly inflict the Broken status effect.

Down Survivors a total of two times (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium chapter). Mechanical Murder (Master Challenge) – Playing as The Artist, damage Generators a total of two times (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium chapter). You can easily complete this challenge in a single trial, so focus on either Generator damage perks such as Jolt, Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance, or Pop Goes the Weasel, or perks that activate after damaging a Generator such as Nowhere to Hide or Unforseen.

– Playing as The Artist, damage Generators a total of two times (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium chapter). Swarm of Darkness (Master Challenge) – Playing as The Artist, cause survivors who are at least 20 metres away from you to become Swarmed while they are either working on an incomplete Generator, an unopened Chest, or a Totem, a total of six times. (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium chapter). This may be the trickiest challenge of the level, but it’s far from impossible. Equipping Discordance will automatically highlight any generator with more than two survivors working on it. This can help you pinpoint the location of multiple Survivors. Meanwhile, the Severed Hands add-on will automatically Swarm any survivors within three meters of a Swarmed survivor. This is likely to take some time, especially against skilled survivors. Don’t feel disheartened if it takes a while.

– Playing as The Artist, cause survivors who are at least 20 metres away from you to become Swarmed while they are either working on an incomplete Generator, an unopened Chest, or a Totem, a total of six times. (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium chapter).

Tome 19 General Challenges

Amateur Ornithologist – Disturb Crows a total of 20 times (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). To complete this challenge, all you have to do is walk or run near crows dotted around the map to startle them. If you’re playing Survivor, the perk Calm Spirit will prevent Crows from being alerted unless directly stepped on. The Killer perk Spies From The Shadows will alert them to your location whenever you disturb a crow, so be careful.

Disturb Crows a total of 20 times (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). Bloody Rewards – Earn a total of 40,000 bloodpoints (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). All you need to do for this challenge is play a few matches, but offerings such as the Escape Cake, Survivor Pudding, or Bloody Party Streamers will help speed the process up.

Earn a total of 40,000 bloodpoints (5 rift shards, 15,000 bloodpoints). Glyph Seeker – Commune with one Red Glyph (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium chapter). This challenge will cause a Red Glyph to appear somewhere on the map. The Glyph will be invisible until you get close enough. At this point, you’ll hear a distinctive broken glass noise followed by a hum. There isn’t a perk that will help you track down this glyph, but stealth perks might help you keep a low profile while you search.

– Commune with one Red Glyph (8 rift shards, 25,000 bloodpoints, 1 compendium chapter).

Earlier this week, Dead by Daylight teased the new Chaos Shuffle modifier. In other developments, interactive horror movie specialist Supermassive Games is developing The Casting of Frank Stone, a new game set within the Dead by Daylight universe.

