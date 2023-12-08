News

Supermassive Games Is Making a Narrative Horror Game Based on Dead by Daylight’s Universe

Dead by Daylight goes single-player.

Supermassive Games is known for creating immersive, cinematic horror games. On the flipside of that, Behaviour Interactive is best known for working on Dead by Daylight, a multiplayer 4v1 horror game where the survivors must work together to outwit a killer. Put these two studios together, and you get a brand new project in the form of a new cinematic horror game set within Dead by Daylight’s universe.

Aforementioned project is titled The Casting of Frank Stone, and you can check out the trailer down below:

True to Dead by Daylight style, The Casting of Frank Stone seems to only feature four characters, and one villain. The trailer didn’t give too much away, but we got a glimpse of the iconic killer hook from Dead by Daylight, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see what Supermassive is able to do with this IP, and what kinds of stories they’ll tell.

The Casting of Frank Stone doesn’t have a set release date just yet, but we’ll keep you posted as more info comes our way.

