There are so many things that can one-shot you in Enshrouded it’s not even funny. There are two ways you can counter that: dodge or block. Dodging is really a skill issue, but we can help you with blocking. Here is the best shield in Enshrouded you should start using immediately!

Recommended Videos

Which Is the Best Shield in Enshrouded?

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The best shield in Enshrouded is the Level 25 Ethereal Plane. It’s a magical ward you can obtain via drops from endgame boss monsters and from chests/sarcophaguses in the Kindlewastes. There is a great farming spot if you need it explained in our best wands guide.

I was also able to craft a level 24 one using the blacksmith. However, the resulting item level is random, and the chance for it to be 24 or 25 seems to be extremely low.

Ethereal Planes’ stats and recipe are as follows:

Recipe: Iron Bar x 2 Lapislazuli x 1 Charcoal x 3

Stats: Block – 9 Parry Power – 87 Max. Durability – 130 Shroud Resistance +10%



Honorable Mention

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Shield of Light is also worth mentioning as it’s the highest level non-magical shield in Enshrouded, though it falls short of the Ethereal Plane. Its stats and recipe are both worse, so unless you are really struggling to find a good shield, I suggest you skip crafting it.

Recipe: Iron Bar x 5 Leather x 2 Charcoal x 8 Bronze Bar x 1

Stats: Block – 17 Parry Power – 90 Max. Durability – 130



Shields in Enshrouded – How to Use Them Properly

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Endgame bosses like the Scavenger Matron (image above) and the Fell Sicklescythe (image below) both have long-range attacks that are hard to dodge. For Scavenger Matron, that is her poison toss attack, where she flings three poison flasks at you, and for the Sicklescythe, those are the dual-homing sickles he flings at you.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Luckily, that’s where your shield will come in to clutch the situation. It completely blocks any damage from these two attack types and is also useful for all the non-boss enemies you find. Parrying should be your go-to, though, for the melee attacks.

That’s about all we have regarding the best shield in Enshrouded. Stay tuned to Twinfinite for more quality Enshrouded guides just like this one. We even left a couple linked just below, together with our list of the best builds in the game.