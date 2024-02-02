In Enshrouded, the more you progress, the harder it gets to find the materials you need for upgrades. Simply because better upgrades require rarer materials, and there are few rarer than Lapislazuil. So, to save you time searching for it, here is the best Lapislazuli farm location in Enshrouded.

Best Location to Farm Lapislazuli in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

As shown on the map image above, the best location to farm Lapislazuli in Enshrouded is the Sun Temple northeast of the Kindlewastes Ancient Spire. You can reach it in mere seconds using literally any glider in the game, saving you a flame altar slot you would’ve otherwise needed.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The cliffs that contain the Lapislazuli veins are on both sides of the ruined bridge leading to the Sun Temple. You might even be able to spot them from the spire due to their gray/blue coloring. It’s noticeably lighter than the other rocks surrounding it.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Gliding is easy, but landing on these cliffs and not falling are completely different things. I recommend you try to hit the flat protrusions of the cliffs and cushion your fall that way. Even if you do fall, deploy the glider again to land safely, then teleport to the spire again and repeat the process.

What Can You Craft With Lapislazuli in Enshrouded?

Before you start crafting anything with it, it’s best you gather up 40 Lapislazuli for your last flame strength upgrade in Enshrouded. This will boost your stats and unlock the last portion of the map for you to explore.

On the other hand, if you are a wand or a staff user, you’ll need Lapislazuli for all three of the best mage armor sets in the game: Archmage, Warlock, and Sage. It’s also needed for the Deerstalker armor set, whose hood is the best headgear for any bow build.

Finally, Lapislazuli is extensively used for crafting decorative and comfort items in Enshrouded. For recipes, visit the Carpenter in your hideout.

That sums up all the info we have on the best location to farm Lapislazuli in Enshrouded.