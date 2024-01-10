Is Apex Legends Mobile Coming Back?

Wondering if Apex Legends Mobile is coming back? This handheld spinoff of Respawn Entertainment’s beloved battle royale game launched back in 2022, after extensive beta testing.

However, it was an ill-fated project, with EA shutting it down alongside Battlefield Mobile in May 2023. Is it on the way back? Let’s take a look.

Will Apex Legends Mobile Ever Come Back?

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

No, there’s nothing to suggest Apex Legends Mobile is coming back.

Despite rumors swirling online, fueling fan speculation of a return, the fate of Apex Legends Mobile remains the same. It was closed down by EA and the game’s parent company, Tencent, in spring 2023. As a reason, EA said that the “the ongoing experience was not going to meet the expectations of our players,” as per a statement.

In just under a year since this news arrived and the game closed down, it’s hard to imagine anything has changed in terms of mobile strategy. At least, neither EA nor Respawn Entertainment have made any announcements as to a change of plans.

Instead, the core console and PC version of Apex Legends is progressing at a steady pace. In January 2024 the game introduced a collaboration with Final Fantasy 7, to celebrate the new Rebirth game. This added the Buster Sword as a new weapon, plus Materia Hop-Ups and more cosmetics.

Evidently, the team’s full focus remains on the core version of the game, without any resources going back toward its mobile spin-off.

As such, we imagine that Apex Legends Mobile will remain dead in the water. It’s an unfortunate situation for those without a console or PC who enjoyed playing this pocket-sized version, but not wholly surprising given the core game’s popularity.

That's all for this guide on whether Apex Legends Mobile is coming back.