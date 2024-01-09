Apex Legends Season 20 Release Date & Latest News

As we enter the new year, Apex Legends players get to look forward to a year of new content, including Season 20 of the game. Here’s when the Apex Legends Season 20 release date is expected to be, and what content is rumored to be coming along with it.

Season 19’s mid-season update just came out, meaning we’re slowly inching closer to the release date of the update.

Source via Respawn Entertainment

As of now, Apex Legends Season 20 is currently expected to be released on February 13, 2024 at 10AM PT, based on Season 19’s in-game battle pass timer.

Rumoured New Content

Beyond this, not much is known about what will be coming alongside the Season 20 update. At the moment, there are no new Legends or weapons confirmed to be coming with the season, however fans seem to think that the Legend Jester may be coming – a character who was intended to be released alongside Titanfall 2, but was cut last-minute.

Players also speculate that a rework for Lifeline is in the cards for Season 20. Leaks suggest that this rework will include changes to her tactical ability, allowing her drone to follow players around to heal them on the move. Her ultimate ability is also rumored to be being changed from the supply drop to an AoE ability that would push enemies away.

Players are also expecting an update to the new ranked system, which has received significant criticism due to its less-than-adequate matchmaking system. However, this is also unconfirmed, so players will just have to wait until Season 20 is released to see what changes it brings to the game.

For more on the upcoming update, as well as the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover that’s beginning this week, check out our coverage below.