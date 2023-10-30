Apex Legends Season 19 Update Release Time Countdown

The Apex Legends crew just got a whole bigger with the newest member, Conduit, a Shield Healer who is one of the game’s biggest fans.

So, to give you an idea of when to expect this latest update, here’s a release time countdown for Apex Legends Season 19.

When Does Apex Legends Ignite Start?

Based on the timeframe of past events and the battle pass countdown, Apex Legends Season 19 will be released on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. CEST/ 2 a.m. JST. Once the patch goes live, you must ensure the proper updates have been installed to prepare you for the newest launch.

Reach for glory with the Ignite Battle Pass 🙌



Race toward victory in Octane’s Legendary Godly Speed skin, let your ambition take flight in new Skydive Emotes, and unlock the Reactive Wrath of Fenrir Rampage skin.



All this and more kicks off tomorrow, Oct 31. pic.twitter.com/Hyjt9pFgX8 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 30, 2023

The Season 19 patch notes have given us some insight into this debut, including a major update on cross-progression that finally lets you play the game on all available platforms. But, of course, Conduit is the main star of the season, showcasing several unique abilities. In particular, she can increase her movement with her Savior’s Speed Passive and unleash shield-jamming devices to slow or damage enemies using her Ultimate.

Map changes have been implemented, specifically for Storm Point. You’ll see some new points of interest around this map, including Wattson’s Pylon and Zeus & CETO Station, to help make the location more entertaining. You can also anticipate Broken Moon, Olympus, and Storm Point in Season 19’s Battle Royale mode during public matchmaking.

Lastly, the anti-cheats system has been revamped with in-match notifications, along with the launch of ranked promotional trials. Those who have reached the max level in their tier will trigger promotional trials for the next rank, thus earning a 250 LP bonus. However, if you do not complete these challenges in time, you will lose out on these rewards.

That covers everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 19 start time.