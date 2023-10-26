Apex Legends Season 19 Patch Notes – Everything We Know So Far

Though it is a little early to know everything coming in Apex Legends Season 19, there have been a few leaks for eager players to enjoy. While we’re still one season away from the historic 20, things look as big as ever.

Everything We Know About Apex Legends Season 19

The first big gameplay video will be dropping on Oct. 26, but there are still a few things to share ahead of time.

New Legend – Conduit

After Season 18 took a break from dishing out new characters to revamp Revenant for a season, a new legend is joining the games. Her name is Conduit, and she’ll join as a Support Legend. We even know the full details of her abilities, too.

Passive : Savior’s Speed – Gain a burst of speed when running toward a teammate out of tactical range.

: Savior’s Speed – Gain a burst of speed when running toward a teammate out of tactical range. Tactical : Radiant Transfer – Send a surge of energy to a teammate, generating temporary shields for them and Conduit when in danger.

: Radiant Transfer – Send a surge of energy to a teammate, generating temporary shields for them and Conduit when in danger. Ultimate – Energy Barricade – Deploy an array of shield-jamming devices that damage and slow enemies.

Ranked Changes

Respawn Entertainment developers took to Reddit earlier this month to announce Ranked mode changes in Season 19. The biggest of these is the removal of rank restrictions on premade trios.

It used to be that there would be a cap in a premade squad for the ranks of enemy squads. However, that will no longer be the case. If a squad has a higher-ranked squadmate than the rest by a decent margin, there will be some tough fights ahead.

Battlepass Skins

Thanks to the Battlepass pre-order shop option, we know the new season will include a legendary Rampage. As it is the only legendary weapon shown, it will likely be the season’s Reactive skin. Though not as flashy, there will also be at least an Epic G-7 Scout skin.

As for legends, the pre-order shows there will be a legendary Octane and Rampart skin for players to unlock. Wattson will be getting an Epic skin on top of those others.

Patch Notes

We’re still slightly off of the official patch notes being released. We promise to update you immediately when we know more about them, though.

For now, this is everything we know regarding Season 19 of Apex Legends. If you’d like to look back on recent changes, the links below should have all of our recent coverage of the battle royale.