Grey Zone Warfare Secret Compassion Task Guide

Deep in the unforgiving Grey Zone, even the toughest soldiers can find a flicker of humanity. The Secret Compassion quest in Gray Zone Warfare, offered by Lab Rat, throws you into a morally grey area. You’re tasked with delivering medical supplies to civilians in need. This guide will walk you through the mission, regardless of your faction (Mithras, Crimson, or Lamang).

How to Start Secret Compassion Task

Find the Lab Rat in the base. Wrestling with guilt, she will confess to secretly diverting medical supplies to aid suffering civilians. She pleads for your help to continue this clandestine operation. Your objective: deliver three sets of medical supplies to designated locations around Nam Thaven.

Where to Deliver the Supplies

Accept the quest from Lab Rat and she’ll provide you with three boxes of medical supplies. Remember to put the supplies in your carrier before you head out into the combat zone. (Refer to images to infer location according to your faction).

West: Your first stop is a farm west of Nam Thaven. While the exact location varies by faction, refer to the in-game map or the following descriptions for reference (these are Mithras coordinates): West Farm: Running up the road west from the Gas Station, look for a tiny building with a ramp on the entrance. Place the supplies in the box by the front door. (Coordinates: Mithras – 168, 121)



Image Source: Madfinger Games via Twinfinite

East: Next, travel to the eastern part of Nam Thaven. Locate a farm similar to the first, and again, place the supplies in the designated box by the front door. (Coordinates: Mithras – 174, 119)

Image Source: Madfinger Games via Twinfinite

South–East: Finally, venture southeast of Nam Thaven. Here, you’ll find a logging shed near the main road and barbed wire fence, close to the Warehouse. Deposit the remaining supplies in the box by the front door. (Coordinates: Mithras – 173, 117)

Image Source: Madfinger Games via Twinfinite

Secret Compassion Rewards

Upon successfully delivering all three sets of supplies, return to Lab Rat to get your rewards:

Melox: 4/4

USD: 4100/5100

Experience: 400 XP

Reputation:+100

Additional Tips

You’ll be facing enemies at all three delivery spots, so engage. Ideally, rush to deliver them and then escape.

Utilize buildings and terrain to your advantage during any unexpected encounters.

If struggling with coordinates, remember the descriptions: a tiny building with a ramp on the entrance (west), another similar farm (east), and a logging shed near a road and barbed wire (southeast).

By following these steps, you’ll complete the Secret Compassion quest and contribute to that flicker of hope in the war-torn Gray Zone.

