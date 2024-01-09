Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 Event Release Time Countdown & Update Patch Notes

With a new crossover on the horizon, it’s time to check out the Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 event release time countdown and patch notes. It’s the latest major event in Apex Legends, following other gaming collabs such as Dead Space and Mirror’s Edge. If you’re eager to dive in but want to know more about what to expect and when, we’re here to help.

Apex Legends X FF7 Event Release Time Countdown

The Apex Legends X FF7 event releases on January 9, 2024 at 1PM ET. You can check the countdown below to see how long there’s left to wait:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 0 7 : 1 5 : 2 6

By the time you’re reading this, the new FF7 event in Apex Legends is likely out now. It was first announced back in December 2023, designed to promote the new FF7 Rebirth game. With a few weeks to go until that game releases, that gives you plenty of time to dive into the battle royale game as hype levels grow.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

The day before the Apex Legends FF7 event released (January 8, 2024), Respawn released a patch to make a few balance adjustments. However, there are no specific mentions of the FF7 event here – those will likely land upon release. Here’s what changed in that patch:

Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 Event Balance Updates

Crafting Rotation

R-301 and Volt leave the crafter and are back on the floor

Hemlok and Alternator enter the crafter

Weapons

Mastiff Tactical reload time reduced to 0.9 (was 1.03) Empty reload time reduced to 1.6 (was 1.7) Draw Time reduced to 0.45 (was 0.8)

R99 Damage reduced to 11 (was 12)

CAR SMG Damage reduced to 12 (was 13)



Legends

Catalyst

Piercing Spikes Now require line-of-sight to an enemy player to activate Spikes that have not been activated will still slow players



Horizon

Improved Horizon audio to make “falls” less silent Hard landing audio adjusted to match other legends Soft Landings now play audio in world ( not just for Horizon ) Gravity Lift exit audio range increased to make it easier to hear characters who exit



Newcastle

Castle Wall: impact will now destroy Conduit’s Energy Barricade mines

Mobile Shield: can now be destroyed by enemy Crypto EMP

Delayed balance adjustments from the season 19.0 patch are now fully integrated

Rampart

Amped Walls are no longer destroyed by friendly Crypto EMP or Mad Maggie’s Wrecking Ball

Maps

Map Rotation

Kings Canyon

Storm Point

World’s Edge

Storm Point

Added and adjusted cover at ZEUS Station & ECHO HQ

Added Ring Console to Coastal Camp

Added Trident to Barometer

Adjusted the position of the Ring Console, Survey Beacon and Crafting Station at Lightning Rod

Reduced volume of ambient audio at ZEUS Station & ECHO HQ

Removed Ring Console, Survey Beacon and Crafting Station from Thunder Watch

Resolved a number of additional bugs and rat spots

Restored missing Ring Console at Command Center

ECHO HQ Added four new staircases at ECHO HQ to improve vertical navigation around the perimeter Rooftop of ECHO HQ is now out of bounds, Zipline and rooftop hatch has been removed

Wattson’s Pylon Adjusted position of the ziplines at Wattson’s Pylon to improve consistency of mantle jumping Reduced amount of ultra rare loot at Wattson’s Pylon

ZEUS Station Added additional cover and ziplines at ZEUS Station for mixtape modes only Increased the speed of the redeploy balloon zipline at ZEUS Station by 25%



Mixtape

Map Rotation

Control Hammond Labs and Production Yard are out Lava Siphon and Caustic Treatment are in

Gun Run The Core, Estates, and Wattson’s Pylon are out Skulltown, Fragment East, and ZEUS Station are in

TDM ZEUS Station, Skulltown, and Phase Runner are out Wattson’s Pylon, Party Crasher, and Overflow are in



New

Added new Legend voice lines that occasionally play on respawn

Lowered Ratings reward for assists in Control 5 per assist (was 20) This is in response to a recent change where we started counting assists in Control and TDM based on the whole team and not just within your individual squad



World Systems

Extended Supply Bins Added a cap to the number of heat shields a team can receive from the secret drawer Added a cap to the number of medkits a team can receive from the secret drawer



Apex Legends FF7 Event Bug Fixes

Firing Range: players dying with a Nessie in their inventory will no longer find the Nessie deleted.

Players no longer get stuck due to spamming holosprays while skydiving

Players no longer drop out of Wraith’s portal before reaching the other side

Resolved small chance of getting 5 items in secret drawer of Extended Supply Bins

Resolved bug preventing audio engine from properly utilizing fast storage drives when reading compressed audio data

Startup logo video audio volume now respects the master volume slider

Storm Point: players should now be able to use Evac Tower through the ceiling hatch in Command Center

Trident collision should no longer occasionally push players through walls and floors

Legends

Ash : Ultimate can no longer be used with Tridents to get under map

: Ultimate can no longer be used with Tridents to get under map Bloodhound : Niflheim Hundr skin’s raven now white (was black)

: Niflheim Hundr skin’s raven now white (was black) Catalyst Piercing Spikes ability description now shows the correct max number of traps You can ping Piercing Spikes again Ultimate no longer shows as ready in inventory when not fully charged

Conduit Fixed Energy Barricade V-Shape deployment when looking directly at the ground Can no longer use Tactical on respawning team still in dropship

Crypto : fixed Crypto taking ring damage while standing in a heat shield if controlling his drone in the ring

: fixed Crypto taking ring damage while standing in a heat shield if controlling his drone in the ring Loba : restored movement speed while holding Tactical if it was activated while standing still

: restored movement speed while holding Tactical if it was activated while standing still Mad Maggie Fixed damage numbers not showing correctly when hitting Revenant’s ultimate shroud with Wrecking Ball Passive no longer works through Catalyst’s walls

Revenant : no longer occasionally becomes invincible during his ultimate if his shroud is broken while marked by Vantage’s Sniper

: no longer occasionally becomes invincible during his ultimate if his shroud is broken while marked by Vantage’s Sniper Vantage : corrected Sniper Ult bullets damage to marked targets when breaking Gibraltar’s arm shield or Revenant’s ultimate shroud

: corrected Sniper Ult bullets damage to marked targets when breaking Gibraltar’s arm shield or Revenant’s ultimate shroud Wattson: Ultimate correctly recharges shields when placed after Bangalore’s smoke

Modes

Abilities that outline players should no longer stop functioning after killing an enemy

Silence abilities should no longer cancel auto healing

Voice chat is no longer heard outside of the squad in TDM and Control

Control

Caustic Treatment: weapons cannot be used on the supply ship

Damage not taken while inside the respawn ship

Players no longer occasionally spawn in a skydive state when respawning on Kings Canyon

Players no longer lose invulnerability while still on the dropship when spawning on the MRB

Code Optimizations

Fixed issue with dynamic resolution not reacting fast enough to high graphics load. Improves frame rate stability on consoles

DX12 (PC) video memory (VRAM) usage is now reduced by 1.5 – 2GB

DX12 (PC) improved graphics performance with parallelization of rendering workloads

Upgraded Nvidia Reflex SDK to v1.8 and adds support for latency markers

Apex Legends FF7 Event Quality of Life Changes

Legends

Conduit

Improved visibility for jammers

Ultimate SFX can no longer be heard in other Firing Range instances

Mirage’s Decoys

Improved issues against terrain that would cause destruction/floating Any destroyed by terrain will now be refunded

Improved to more correctly copy the ADS state of the player

No longer mimic reviving or execution animations

Newcastle

Voice line added when Newcastle removes one of his own Castle Wall segments

We’re also anticipating a patch on January 9 as the Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 event arrives, so we’ll update this guide once that lands. Until then, read up on how to get Camo Credits in Apex Legends and how to fix the No Server Found error.