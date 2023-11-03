How to Get Camo Credits in Apex Legends

Diving headfirst into the electric atmosphere of Apex Legends, the game’s latest collaboration with chart-topping artist Post Malone is set to elevate player’s combat experience to an unparalleled level of excitement.

Starting Nov. 7, the two-week-long event introduces a fresh and challenging “Three Strikes” Limited Time Mode, transforming the rules of engagement with speedy revives and a forgiving twist on squad elimination. But the real game-changer lies in the hunt for Camo Credits. Here is everything players need to know about Camo Credits to be ready for when the event drops on November 7th.

Apex Legends Camo Credits Explained

Players can earn Camo Credits to choose the rewards they prefer (Image via Electronic Arts)

Camo Credits are the currency of the battlefield during the Apex Legends x Post Malone Event, serving as a key to unlocking a trove of in-game riches. As a digital asset exclusive to the event, these credits can be earned through engagement in the adrenaline-pumping “Three Strikes” mode or by completing various event-specific challenges.

Each day, players can accumulate up to 285 Camo Credits, adding a strategic layer to daily gameplay as they prioritize their path to earning the rewards they choose. These credits are a gateway to an array of rewards: from the “Iconic” tier cosmetics that mirror Post Malone’s distinct style, to Battlepass Stars that propel a player’s seasonal progression.

Additionally, players can exchange Camo Credits for Sweepstakes Tokens, offering a shot at winning exclusive prizes. However, these credits are as ephemeral as they are valuable, vanishing when the event concludes, so gamers should spend them wisely and timely to maximize their event experience.

New “Three Strikes” Limited Time Mode

Players can drop in to the new Three Strikes Limited Time Mode (Image via Electronic Arts)

The “Three Strikes” Limited Time Mode is the heart-pumping core of the Apex Legends x Post Malone Event, introducing a radical twist to the game’s survival dynamics. In this mode, players are thrown into the fray with the assurance of quicker revives, accompanied by a fleeting but critical period of invincibility once they’re downed, offering a strategic edge to turn the tides of battle.

Teams are fortified with three lives, ensuring that a single defeat doesn’t spell the end, but rather a chance to regroup and retaliate. And in the unfortunate event of a squad wipe, there’s no starting from scratch; players will respawn equipped with their gear at a Point of Interest (POI) close to their last stand. This not only keeps the action relentless but also preserves the momentum of the match, compelling squads to adapt their strategies and fight smarter to outlast their rivals in the arena.

Increased XP and Twitch Drops

Players can earn exclusive Twitch drops during the event (Image via Electronic Arts)

During the electric Apex Legends x Post Malone Event, players are treated to a bonanza of XP boosts, amplifying the already intense gameplay. On select weekends, specifically from November 10-12 and November 17-19, there’s a 1.5x boost on all XP earned, making it the perfect time for players to level up at breakneck speed.

Alongside these boosts, the event also harnesses the power of streaming, with Twitch Drops offering an extra layer of rewards. By watching selected Apex Legends streams on Twitch and linking your EA and Twitch accounts, players can snag exclusive cosmetics, adding to their in-game flair.

Drop In Starting November 7, 2023

The Apex Legends x Post Malone Event will drop November 7, 2023

As the Apex Legends arena prepares to ignite with the thrill of the Post Malone Event on November 7th, players are poised to embark on an electrifying quest. The anticipation for the “Three Strikes” mode runs high, promising a new level of strategic gameplay with faster revives and a novel approach to squad elimination.

The pursuit of Camo Credits will be fierce, as every match offers a chance to unlock exclusive content and climb the ranks with boosted XP on designated weekends.

Additionally, the community will buzz with the excitement of Twitch Drops, offering unique rewards for those who tune in and engage.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Camo Credits in Apex Legends. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.