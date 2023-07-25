How Do You Fix the No Server Found Error in Apex Legends? Answered

No server found is one of the many inevitable errors in Apex Legends that hinders the players’ gaming experience. Sometimes, Apex Legends won’t let you connect to its servers and displays the “No Server Found” message on the screen. Sometimes it’s difficult to identify the cause, but it doesn’t mean this issue can’t be resolved. Luckily, we can show you how to fix this problem, so here’s what you need to do if you get the “No Server Found” error in Apex Legends.

Potential Ways to Fix No Server Found Error in Apex Legends

There could be a number of reasons behind the “No Server Found” error in Apex Legends. However, the real culprit in most cases is your internet connection that fails to connect to the Apex Legends server. Here are the ways through which you can fix the “No Server Found” error in Apex Legends:

Is an Event Happening?

Collection Events tend to gather more players than usually play Apex Legends at one given time. This causes additional stress on the servers and will cause certain errors. There’s no real fix, but if you are having problems, the best way to fix them is to give the game a little time to settle.

Check Apex Legends Server Status

Before you perform any troubleshooting steps, it’s worth using our guide to check the server status of Apex Legends. Usually, the servers for big titles are relatively stable, but sometimes developers take them offline purposely to gear up for a new update. If you encounter any server issues, here’s how to check the Apex Legends server status.

Visit the Apex Legends Status website to know the server status for each region.

Stay updated with the Apex Legends Twitter account and the development team at Respawn.

Log in to the game to see if the “server offline” message pops up.

Try a Different Launcher

If you weren’t aware, Apex Legends is available across two launchers: Steam and Origins. However, Steam users typically encounter the “No server found” error most. Although the launchers don’t make a difference, sometimes only Steam users are affected by this issue.

In such a case, you can try switching to Origin to fix the “No Server Found” error for Apex Legends. It’s a bit time-consuming as you’ll need to download the entire game files again, but it’s worth giving this method a shot if you’re in a bind.

Change Your Server

If you’re playing on a particular Apex Legends server all the time and suddenly encounter the “No Server Found” error, there’s a good chance that the server you usually connect to is currently offline. So to eliminate this issue, you should try connecting to a different server.

In order to do that, launch Apex Legends but wait at the start screen. Wait 60 seconds and press the Escape key twice. The data center will now appear at the bottom of your screen. There you can manually select the server you want to play on.

Update Windows

Apex Legends works best when your Windows system is up to date. You can install Windows updates by navigating to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and selecting Check for Updates. If updates are available, install them and relaunch the game.

Restart Your Router

If none of the above methods work, then your internet connection is the real culprit. Before contacting your ISP and reporting the issue, restart the WiFi router once, which will roughly take a few minutes. Unplug your router switch and keep it unplugged for about two minutes. After that, replug the router’s switch and relaunch Apex Legends.

That's everything you need to know about fixing the No Server Found error for Apex Legends.